Catalog Training Video Maker: Create Engaging Courses

Create engaging training videos and e-learning courses with ease using AI avatars for efficient knowledge sharing.

Imagine a 45-second video designed for HR departments and corporate trainers, illustrating how to swiftly populate a digital training catalog. The visual style should be professional and clean, with a clear, authoritative voiceover guiding viewers through the process. It emphasizes utilizing HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly build out comprehensive and consistent training modules, streamlining content creation for new employee onboarding or product knowledge updates.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Picture a dynamic 60-second explainer video aimed at small business owners and e-learning content creators, showcasing how an "AI Video Generator" can simplify complex topics. The visual style should be modern and friendly, featuring a charismatic "AI avatar" explaining the benefits of HeyGen's capabilities. The audio should be engaging and conversational, demonstrating how easy it is to create professional-quality online training without needing a studio or actors.
Prompt 2
Consider a concise 30-second video targeting marketing teams and product managers, demonstrating the quick transformation of product descriptions into compelling "custom videos" for an online catalog. The visual style should be fast-paced and visually rich, incorporating animated text overlays and vibrant product shots. A key focus is on using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly generate impactful visuals and "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and clarity.
Prompt 3
Develop a playful 50-second animated video geared towards educators and instructional designers, illustrating how to create "interactive training" modules with engaging animated characters. The visual style should be illustrative and upbeat, utilizing elements from HeyGen's "Media library/stock support" to enrich scenes, complemented by a friendly "Voiceover generation" that guides learners. This video should inspire creative approaches to e-learning and knowledge sharing, making complex subjects fun and digestible.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Catalog Training Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging, professional training videos for your team or audience with our intuitive online video maker, streamlining knowledge sharing and e-learning.

1
Step 1
Create Your Training Video
Start a new project in our online video maker. Select from a variety of templates & scenes designed to simplify your workflow and jumpstart your training content creation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Presenter
Bring your script to life by selecting an AI avatar from our diverse library. Paste your text, and our AI Video Generator will transform it into natural-sounding speech.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Content
Personalize your video with branding controls, adding your company logo, custom colors, and background music. Enhance your custom videos with stock media from our extensive library.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share Your Training
Finalize your project and export your high-quality training videos in your desired aspect ratio. Optionally include subtitles/captions to enhance accessibility for your audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms your catalog training video creation, making it easy to produce high-quality, engaging online training videos with AI for efficient knowledge sharing.

Simplify Complex Training Topics

.

Transform intricate subject matter into clear, engaging AI training videos for enhanced comprehension and learning.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen serve as an advanced AI Video Generator for training content?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of professional training videos by transforming text scripts into engaging video content using AI avatars and realistic voiceovers. This powerful AI Video Generator functionality allows businesses to quickly produce high-quality training videos without extensive video editing experience.

What creative options are available in HeyGen for making dynamic animated videos?

HeyGen offers a rich library of training video templates and customizable scenes to inspire your video creation. You can create custom videos with various AI avatars, choose from diverse voice styles, and add subtitles, making it an excellent animation video maker for comprehensive e-learning.

Can HeyGen effectively function as a catalog training video maker or explainer video maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be a versatile catalog training video maker and explainer video maker, perfect for showcasing products or explaining complex concepts. Its text-to-video capabilities and branding controls allow for tailored, engaging content suitable for any training video need.

Is HeyGen a suitable online video maker for creating business training videos?

Yes, HeyGen is an ideal online video maker for businesses aiming to create professional training videos efficiently. With features like media library support, aspect-ratio resizing, and easy exports, HeyGen enables seamless video creation for internal knowledge sharing or external educational resources.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo