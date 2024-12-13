Create a 1-minute personalized video designed to re-engage customers who have abandoned their shopping carts. This video should feature a friendly AI avatar directly addressing the customer by name, conveying empathy and offering a gentle reminder of the items they left behind, alongside a special offer. The visual style should be clean and inviting, with a warm, empathetic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capabilities, aiming to effectively boost abandoned cart recovery rates for e-commerce businesses and improve customer retention.

