Careers Page Video Maker: Attract Top Talent Instantly
Effortlessly produce professional employer branding videos that attract top talent. Turn any script into video with our advanced text-to-video capabilities.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop an informative 60-second video job description aimed at potential candidates for a technical role, providing a clear overview of responsibilities and team dynamics. This professional and direct video should feature crisp visuals of a modern office environment and a clear, authoritative audio delivery. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script functionality to precisely convey job requirements and team insights, ensuring every detail is perfectly articulated for candidates.
Produce an engaging 30-second recruitment video for your careers page, targeting recent graduates and entry-level applicants with a fresh and energetic appeal. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, incorporating motion graphics and a lively background track, while the audio is enthusiastic and welcoming. Employ HeyGen's versatile video templates and customizable branding options to quickly create a polished and branded piece that resonates with a younger demographic.
Craft a sophisticated 45-second AI recruitment video for attracting top talent in executive positions, highlighting your company's vision and leadership opportunities. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and minimalistic, utilizing high-quality stock footage of innovative technologies and executive interactions, paired with a calm, persuasive voiceover. Integrate HeyGen's professional Voiceover generation to deliver a compelling narrative, coupled with Subtitles/captions for broader accessibility and impact on various platforms.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create compelling employer branding videos to attract top talent.
Quickly generate high-impact recruitment ads and branding content that captures candidate attention on various platforms.
Produce engaging video job descriptions for social media.
Effortlessly transform text job descriptions into dynamic videos for platforms like LinkedIn, boosting candidate engagement.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our employer branding videos and attract top talent?
HeyGen empowers you to create compelling employer branding videos with AI avatars and customizable branding, showcasing your company culture effectively. This intuitive interface allows for professional narration and engaging visuals, making your careers page and social media recruiting stand out to attract top talent.
What makes HeyGen an efficient AI recruitment video creator for video job descriptions?
HeyGen simplifies the creation of video job descriptions, allowing you to generate professional videos from text with AI avatars and zero editing. Our video templates and AI tools streamline the process, enabling quick deployment across platforms like LinkedIn for effective talent acquisition.
Can HeyGen serve as our dedicated careers page video maker with customizable branding?
Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to be your go-to careers page video maker, offering extensive customizable branding options to perfectly align with your company's visual identity. You can easily integrate your logo and brand colors into every recruitment video.
How do AI tools within HeyGen support modern talent acquisition strategies?
HeyGen's powerful AI tools, including AI avatars and professional narration capabilities, significantly support talent acquisition by enabling rapid creation of diverse video content. This allows recruiters to efficiently produce engaging videos for social media recruiting and attract top talent.