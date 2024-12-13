For HR professionals and recruiters, a 1-minute informative video could demonstrate how to leverage HeyGen's AI tools for effective recruitment video creation. The visual style should be professional and sleek, featuring clear screen recordings and animated text, accompanied by an authoritative voiceover explaining the step-by-step process. Highlight the ease of converting a detailed script into a polished video using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability, showcasing how it streamlines the video editing workflow.

Generate Video