Your Ultimate CapCut Tutorial Video for Stunning Edits

Unlock stunning video edits on mobile with CapCut, and discover how HeyGen's AI avatars can take your content to the next level.

Elevate your CapCut creations by adding eye-catching filters and engaging background music in this 90-second guide, targeting CapCut users ready to enhance their video aesthetics. Employ a dynamic and visually rich style with an upbeat audio track, utilizing HeyGen's media library/stock support for quick access to creative elements.
Example Prompt 2
Unlock advanced editing prowess with this 2-minute deep dive into CapCut's auto-captions and background removal features, designed for intermediate CapCut users and content creators aiming for professional polish. Present a sleek, informative visual style showcasing before-and-after effects, powered by HeyGen's subtitles/captions capability for accuracy.
Example Prompt 3
Master the art of creating viral-ready short videos by leveraging CapCut's smart templates and efficient export options in this concise 45-second tutorial, ideal for social media influencers and quick content creators. Maintain a fast-paced, trendy visual appeal, demonstrating HeyGen's templates & scenes and aspect-ratio resizing & exports for optimal platform readiness.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Make a CapCut Tutorial Video

Transform your raw footage into engaging tutorials with CapCut's intuitive editing features, perfect for beginners and seasoned creators alike.

1
Step 1
Create a New Project
Begin your editing journey by opening the CapCut app and selecting "New Project" to import your video clips and photos from your device's camera roll.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Add your raw video clips and images to the timeline. Utilize basic editing functions like trimming and splitting to arrange your content effectively and refine your narrative to edit video.
3
Step 3
Apply Creative Enhancements
Elevate your tutorial with CapCut's diverse tools. Incorporate auto-captions to make your content more accessible and engaging, ensuring your message is clear to all viewers.
4
Step 4
Export Your Masterpiece
Once your tutorial is complete, export your video in your desired resolution and frame rate. Share your finished CapCut video editor creation directly to platforms like TikTok or save it to your device.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify video editing with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI-powered tools, including AI avatars and text-to-video from script, to significantly streamline your video editing process. Our smart templates further accelerate content creation, making professional video production accessible to everyone.

Can HeyGen integrate custom branding into my videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logo, specific brand colors, and custom fonts into all your videos. This ensures your content consistently reflects your brand identity.

What export options are available for videos created with HeyGen?

HeyGen offers versatile export options, including various aspect-ratio resizing capabilities to optimize your video for any platform. You can easily export your video in high quality, ensuring it looks professional wherever it's shared.

Does HeyGen support automatic subtitles and voiceover generation?

Yes, HeyGen features robust auto-captioning for generating subtitles and offers advanced voiceover generation capabilities directly within the platform. These AI-powered tools enhance accessibility and make creating compelling tutorial videos effortless.

