Campus Update Video Generator: Streamline Your Communications

Quickly produce dynamic campus tour videos and student testimonials using AI avatars to captivate your audience.

350/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create an inviting 45-second video targeting prospective students and their families, highlighting a new academic department or innovative research. The visual and audio style should be professional and inspiring, featuring clean graphics and a sophisticated background score. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" functionality to effortlessly transform detailed information into a polished "university video maker" presentation.
Example Prompt 2
Develop an engaging 60-second video featuring student testimonials, designed to attract high school students looking for a relatable college experience. The aesthetic should be authentic and warm, using natural lighting and genuine student voices complemented by a soft, encouraging soundtrack. Incorporate HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility and enhance engagement for this "AI video generator" output.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a dynamic 30-second promotional video for a campus-wide wellness initiative, aimed at the entire campus community and local residents. The visual and audio presentation should be lively and modern, with quick cuts, inspiring music, and clear, concise messaging. Optimize the output for various platforms by using HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports", making it an effective tool for any "Academic Video Generator" campaign.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Campus Update Video Generator Works

Quickly transform text into engaging video updates for your university community. Effortlessly share campus news, events, and announcements with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Transform your campus news or announcement into a compelling video script. Leverage the power of a text-to-video generator to instantly bring your words to life.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Avatar
Choose from a diverse library of AI avatars to represent your university. You can also upload your own media or utilize pre-built video templates for an engaging visual experience.
3
Step 3
Customize Your Visuals
Enhance your video with Custom Branding, including your university's logo and colors. Add dynamic elements and automatically generated captions to ensure accessibility and impact.
4
Step 4
Generate and Share
Finalize your campus update video. Utilize features like Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare your content for various platforms, making sharing quick and efficient across all your university channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Enhance Campus Training and Orientation

.

Increase engagement and knowledge retention for staff and students with interactive AI-powered training videos and orientation materials.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen boost creative video content for universities?

HeyGen empowers academic institutions to develop visually striking content using a wide range of customizable video templates and realistic AI Avatars. Our platform allows for strong Custom Branding, ensuring all videos align with your university's aesthetic.

What advantages does HeyGen offer as an AI video generator for education?

HeyGen is a powerful AI video generator that streamlines content creation for academic needs, transforming scripts into professional videos with diverse AI voices. This efficiency allows universities to produce high-quality campus update videos and online course materials swiftly.

Does HeyGen support creating dynamic campus tour videos or student testimonials?

Absolutely, HeyGen is perfect for generating dynamic campus tours and authentic student testimonials with ease. Utilize our intuitive video editing tools and media library to incorporate compelling visuals and narratives.

How does HeyGen facilitate generating academic videos from text efficiently?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of academic videos by allowing you to easily transform text-to-video with advanced AI voice generation and automatic captions. This feature is ideal for producing engaging university video maker content, from lectures to promotional materials.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo