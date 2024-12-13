Elevate Admissions with Our Campus Tour Video Maker

Produce high-quality virtual campus tours that engage and impress, leveraging AI avatars for dynamic presentations.

Create an engaging 30-second campus tour video designed for high school sophomores exploring future college options, emphasizing the vibrant student life and key facilities. Utilize upbeat background music and dynamic visuals that showcase campus energy, easily assembling scenes using HeyGen's Templates & scenes for a quick, impressive result.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Campus Tour Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create high-quality virtual campus tours that engage and impress prospective students, showcasing your campus with professional videos.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a variety of customizable video templates designed for educational content. This provides a professional foundation, allowing you to quickly begin your campus tour video creation.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Media
Easily upload your photos, short clips, or screen recordings into the editor. Our robust media library supports all your assets, enabling you to build comprehensive video content for your tour.
3
Step 3
Enhance with AI
Enhance your professional videos with powerful features. Utilize our text-to-video from script capability to add engaging, dynamic narration, elevating the quality of your tour.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your high-quality video and export it in your desired aspect ratio. Share your completed virtual tours with ease, captivating your audience and expanding your reach.

Use Cases

HeyGen makes it easy for educational institutions to create high-quality campus tour videos and professional virtual tours. Leverage AI video creation to produce engaging educational marketing videos that impress prospective students.

Expand Global Outreach

.

Develop comprehensive virtual tours and educational marketing videos using customizable templates to showcase your campus to a global audience.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of high-quality campus tour videos?

HeyGen makes campus tour video creation incredibly easy with its AI video maker, allowing you to produce professional videos without a big budget. Our intuitive platform transforms scripts into engaging virtual tours, ensuring high-quality video output with minimal effort for all your video content needs.

What customization options does HeyGen offer for creating unique virtual campus tours?

HeyGen offers extensive customization options to craft unique virtual campus tours. Utilize customizable video templates, integrate your school's branding with logos and colors, and leverage a rich media library to create professional videos that truly stand out.

Can HeyGen help my campus tour videos be more engaging for prospective students?

Absolutely, HeyGen is designed to help you create highly engaging campus tour videos. Incorporate lifelike AI avatars and generate natural voiceovers to narrate your virtual tours, captivating prospective students and making your educational marketing videos memorable.

How quickly can I produce professional virtual tour videos with HeyGen?

With HeyGen's efficient online video editor, you can rapidly produce professional virtual tour videos. Our drag-and-drop interface and text-to-video capabilities streamline the video creation process, enabling quick turnaround for all your university admissions videos.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo