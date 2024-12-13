Create a 45-second dynamic virtual campus tour video aimed at prospective students and their parents, showcasing the vibrant life and key facilities. The visual style should be bright and welcoming, featuring diverse student activities and modern infrastructure, complemented by an enthusiastic, friendly voiceover with uplifting background music. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to guide the tour and utilize various Templates & scenes for a professional, engaging presentation that captures the essence of our school.

