Craft compelling virtual campus tours and educational videos effortlessly with customizable templates and scenes to highlight student life.
A welcoming 60-second virtual campus tour is needed, specifically targeting high school students exploring university options, built around authentic student testimonials sharing their daily campus experiences. The visual narrative should be warm and inviting, blending aerial shots with candid student interactions, while clear, friendly narration guides the viewer. Consider utilizing HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature to produce polished and engaging audio that makes the tour feel personal and informative.
For a 30-second Club/Organization Recruitment Video, target current students seeking engagement or prospective students interested in a particular academic path. The visual presentation should be lively and distinctive, integrating animated graphics and text to highlight key offerings, all set against an inspiring, contemporary background score. To enhance professionalism and visual appeal, HeyGen's "AI avatars" can deliver crisp messages about the club's mission or program advantages.
Craft a concise 40-second campus video, an explainer designed to gently introduce newly admitted students and their families to a typical day on campus. The visual aesthetic should be clear and reassuring, featuring seamless transitions between academic spaces, dining halls, and social areas, underpinned by calming, informative background music. To ensure maximum clarity and accessibility, leverage HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" feature for all on-screen explanations and dialogues.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers educational institutions to effortlessly create captivating campus life overview videos and virtual campus tours, making university video creation accessible with AI.
Create Engaging University Promotional Videos.
Produce high-performing video ads and virtual campus tours quickly to attract prospective students.
Develop Educational & Informational Content.
Expand your reach by delivering comprehensive academic overviews and course introductions effectively to a global audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating engaging university videos?
HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging university videos, including virtual campus tours and educational content, by leveraging AI video creator capabilities. You can transform scripts into dynamic video presentations effortlessly using pre-designed video templates and AI avatars.
What types of campus videos can I create with HeyGen's AI platform?
HeyGen empowers you to create diverse campus videos, from captivating campus life overviews and virtual campus tours to student testimonials and promotional explainer videos. Our AI platform helps bring your university's story to life with creative visual content.
Does HeyGen offer customization options for campus video branding?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls to ensure your campus videos align perfectly with your institution's identity. Easily incorporate your logo, adjust colors, and utilize advanced editing tools to add custom animations and visual effects, making each university video uniquely yours.
Can HeyGen assist with adding voiceovers and subtitles to university videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen makes it simple to enhance your educational videos with high-quality AI voiceovers and automatically generated subtitles or captions. This ensures your university video content is accessible, professional, and impactful for all viewers.