Create Stunning Campaign Videos with Our Campaign Video Maker
Effortlessly produce engaging marketing videos using AI avatars and pre-made templates for a seamless creative process.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
This 60-second video ad is tailored for digital marketers aiming to create impactful social media videos. It begins with a captivating introduction using HeyGen's media library/stock support, showcasing a variety of eye-catching visuals. The narrative is driven by a professional voiceover generated through HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, ensuring clarity and engagement. The visual style is bold and energetic, with quick cuts and dynamic text overlays, while the audio is crisp and authoritative. This video is ideal for marketers who want to leverage cutting-edge technology to captivate their audience.
Targeted at content creators and influencers, this 30-second marketing video highlights the ease of use of HeyGen's drag and drop feature. The video starts with a user effortlessly creating a UGC-style video ad, demonstrating the intuitive interface and flexibility of the platform. The visual style is casual and relatable, with a focus on user interaction and creativity, while the audio features a lively background track that enhances the storytelling. This video is perfect for those who want to quickly produce high-quality content without the hassle.
In this 45-second promotional video, aimed at tech-savvy entrepreneurs, we delve into the innovative capabilities of HeyGen's auto subtitle generator. The video showcases a seamless integration of subtitles in multiple languages, enhancing accessibility and reach. The visual style is clean and professional, with a focus on clarity and precision, while the audio is smooth and informative, guiding the viewer through the process. This video is ideal for entrepreneurs who want to expand their audience and ensure their message is understood by all.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes campaign video creation with its AI-powered tools, enabling marketers to craft compelling video ads swiftly and efficiently. Leverage pre-made video templates, AI avatars, and text-to-speech features to enhance your marketing strategy.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce impactful video ads using AI, saving time and boosting campaign effectiveness.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create captivating social media content that drives engagement and brand visibility.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my marketing video creation process?
HeyGen streamlines your marketing video creation with its AI-powered video ad maker, offering pre-made video templates and drag-and-drop functionality. This allows you to quickly produce professional-quality videos tailored to your brand's needs.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating campaign videos?
HeyGen provides a comprehensive suite of tools for campaign video creation, including AI avatars, text-to-video from scripts, and voiceover generation. These features enable you to craft engaging and dynamic videos effortlessly.
Can HeyGen assist with social media video production?
Yes, HeyGen is an excellent tool for creating social media videos. It offers branding controls, such as logo and color customization, and supports various aspect-ratio resizing options to ensure your videos are optimized for different platforms.
What technical tools does HeyGen provide for video editing?
HeyGen includes a range of technical video editing tools, such as an auto subtitle generator and a media library with stock support. These features help you enhance your videos with ease and precision.