Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video to serve as a product explainer for a new feature, targeting potential customers with its innovative design. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform your key messages into an energetic and visually modern presentation, enhanced by an upbeat soundtrack.
Produce a 90-second internal training video for current employees on a critical software update, designed for easy comprehension. The visual style should be informative and step-by-step, with a calm, instructional voice and accurate subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and retention across all departments.
Generate a compelling 30-second social media video for content creation teams, aiming to inspire fresh ideas and showcase best practices. Utilize a diverse range of templates & scenes to establish an artistic and motivational visual style, paired with an inspiring audio track to captivate and engage a creative audience.
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Boost Training Engagement and Retention.
Enhance learning outcomes and improve retention for your campaign participants by creating engaging and interactive training videos.
Scale Global Training and Courses.
Expand your campaign's reach and deliver consistent, high-quality training content to a worldwide audience effectively.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our training videos with AI?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatars and talking heads to transform your existing material into highly engaging training videos. This innovative AI video generator streamlines content creation, making learning more dynamic and memorable for your audience.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?
HeyGen provides an extensive library of templates and intuitive editing features that simplify video production. Our platform acts as a powerful training video generator, enabling quick and professional development of AI videos for various creative applications.
Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in marketing and training content?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports your branding efforts by allowing the creation of custom avatars and integrating brand elements into your marketing videos and training videos. This ensures all your digital avatar video content remains cohesive and professional.
How does HeyGen convert text into captivating video experiences?
HeyGen excels as a text-to-video generator, effortlessly transforming written scripts into professional video content complete with AI voices and engaging visuals. This capability significantly boosts your content creation by producing cinematic visuals from simple text prompts.