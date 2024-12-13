Create Engaging Training Videos in Minutes

Transform your learning content into professional training videos effortlessly with powerful AI avatars.

295/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second marketing video to serve as a product explainer for a new feature, targeting potential customers with its innovative design. Leverage HeyGen's text-to-video from script capability to transform your key messages into an energetic and visually modern presentation, enhanced by an upbeat soundtrack.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 90-second internal training video for current employees on a critical software update, designed for easy comprehension. The visual style should be informative and step-by-step, with a calm, instructional voice and accurate subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and retention across all departments.
Example Prompt 3
Generate a compelling 30-second social media video for content creation teams, aiming to inspire fresh ideas and showcase best practices. Utilize a diverse range of templates & scenes to establish an artistic and motivational visual style, paired with an inspiring audio track to captivate and engage a creative audience.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Campaign Training Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging and informative training videos for your campaigns using AI-powered tools, ensuring your team is always well-prepared.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script with AI Avatars
Enter your training script and select an AI avatar to deliver your message, making your content engaging and relatable.
2
Step 2
Select a Template and Brand Your Video
Choose from a variety of templates and apply your branding elements like logos and colors to ensure consistency across your campaign.
3
Step 3
Generate Voiceovers and Subtitles
Automatically generate natural AI voices from your script, ensuring clear and consistent delivery of your training information.
4
Step 4
Export Your High-Resolution Training Video
Finalize your video and export it as a high-resolution MP4 file, ready for sharing across all your internal and external platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Create Engaging Social Media Content

.

Quickly produce captivating social media videos and clips to reinforce campaign messages or deliver bite-sized training information.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our training videos with AI?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI Avatars and talking heads to transform your existing material into highly engaging training videos. This innovative AI video generator streamlines content creation, making learning more dynamic and memorable for your audience.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for efficient video production?

HeyGen provides an extensive library of templates and intuitive editing features that simplify video production. Our platform acts as a powerful training video generator, enabling quick and professional development of AI videos for various creative applications.

Can HeyGen help maintain brand consistency in marketing and training content?

Absolutely. HeyGen supports your branding efforts by allowing the creation of custom avatars and integrating brand elements into your marketing videos and training videos. This ensures all your digital avatar video content remains cohesive and professional.

How does HeyGen convert text into captivating video experiences?

HeyGen excels as a text-to-video generator, effortlessly transforming written scripts into professional video content complete with AI voices and engaging visuals. This capability significantly boosts your content creation by producing cinematic visuals from simple text prompts.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo