Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For event organizers aiming to showcase their successful gatherings, a 45-second recap video is the ideal choice. This video will appeal to event attendees and potential sponsors, offering a visually rich experience with a focus on key moments and interactions. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to craft a compelling narrative, while the media library provides access to high-quality stock footage that enhances the storytelling.
Create a 30-second recap video that highlights the achievements of your latest project, tailored for corporate stakeholders and team members. The video will employ a sleek and professional visual style, complemented by a calm and authoritative voiceover generated by HeyGen's Voiceover generation tool. This approach ensures that the video not only informs but also inspires confidence and pride in the project's success.
Engage your online community with a 90-second recap video that captures the spirit of your recent event. This video is designed for social media users and brand followers, featuring a lively and energetic visual style with fast-paced editing. HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature will ensure accessibility and clarity, allowing your message to reach a broader audience. Customize the video with your unique branding to leave a lasting impression.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Generate Engaging Social Media Videos.
Create captivating recap videos for social media in minutes, enhancing audience engagement and brand visibility.
Showcase Customer Success Stories.
Highlight event highlights and customer achievements with dynamic AI videos that resonate with your audience.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create recap videos efficiently?
HeyGen offers a powerful recap video maker that utilizes AI tools to streamline the video recap creation process. With customizable video templates and branding controls, you can easily highlight event moments and share them on social media.
What features does HeyGen provide for recap video customization?
HeyGen provides a range of features for customizing recap videos, including AI avatars, text-to-video from scripts, and voiceover generation. You can also use branding controls to incorporate your logo and colors seamlessly.
Can I use HeyGen's video templates for social media sharing?
Yes, HeyGen's video templates are designed to be versatile and can be easily customized for social media sharing. The platform supports aspect-ratio resizing and exports, ensuring your recap videos look great on any platform.
What makes HeyGen's video recap tools stand out?
HeyGen's video recap tools stand out due to their integration of AI-driven features like voiceover generation and subtitles, along with a comprehensive media library. These tools simplify video editing and enhance the overall creation process.