Campaign Launch Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Fast

Revolutionize your marketing campaigns by creating captivating videos with our intuitive templates and scenes, no editing skills needed.

Produce a compelling 30-second campaign launch video for a new, innovative gadget targeting tech enthusiasts and early adopters. The visual style should be sleek and futuristic, featuring dynamic product shots and on-screen text, accompanied by an upbeat electronic soundtrack and a confident, enthusiastic voiceover generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation capability, making it a powerful advertising video.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Campaign Launch Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning campaign videos with our intuitive Video Maker, designed to help you launch impactful messages with professional flair.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a diverse range of professionally designed templates to kickstart your campaign video project. Our intuitive interface makes it simple to begin your creation.
2
Step 2
Add Your Media and Script
Easily upload your brand assets to the media library or choose from our extensive stock collection. Then, paste your script to generate AI voices for your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Enhancements
Personalize your video with your brand's logos and colors using our branding controls. Enhance engagement by adding dynamic text animations and auto-generated subtitles.
4
Step 4
Export Your Campaign Video
Once your campaign video is perfect, export it in your desired aspect ratio and resolution. Your professionally crafted campaign videos are now ready to launch across all platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen serves as the ultimate campaign launch video maker, allowing you to create high-performing campaign videos and advertising videos with unparalleled efficiency.

Customer Success Story Videos

.

Create compelling customer success stories as engaging AI videos to build trust and credibility during your campaign launch.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen elevate my campaign launch video production?

HeyGen empowers you to create campaign videos with unparalleled ease by leveraging AI avatars and a rich media library. Our diverse templates provide a strong foundation, enabling you to produce stunning campaign launch videos quickly and professionally.

What makes HeyGen an efficient video maker for advertising videos?

HeyGen is an efficient video maker for advertising videos due to its intuitive design and powerful AI features. You can generate engaging content from script using text-to-speech, streamlining your workflow for producing high-quality advertising videos quickly and online.

Can I customize my marketing videos with specific branding in HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows extensive customization for your marketing videos. You can easily integrate your logos and brand colors, and utilize dynamic text animations to ensure your content perfectly aligns with your brand identity across all your marketing efforts.

Does HeyGen support advanced features for diverse campaign videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers robust features for all types of campaign videos. Our platform includes an auto subtitle generator for accessibility and global reach, alongside flexible aspect-ratio resizing to perfectly adapt your campaign videos for various platforms and viewing experiences.

