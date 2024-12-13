Produce a 30-second short calligraphy tutorial video targeting aspiring calligraphers who are just starting out. The visual style should be clean and brightly lit, focusing on close-ups of the pen and paper, complemented by a soothing, instructional voiceover. This 'how-to' guide will introduce basic strokes, showcasing essential calligraphy tools. Leverage HeyGen's Voiceover generation to narrate the steps clearly and concisely, making it an engaging and accessible learning experience.

Generate Video