Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For product managers unveiling the latest updates to an online video platform, produce a 90-second announcement. This video should feature an engaging and modern visual style, leveraging AI avatars to present key enhancements, ensuring a captivating presentation of new video analytics features.
Develop a 45-second quick-tip video for end-users on optimizing their video editing workflow within the platform. The style should be concise and highly practical, emphasizing easy-to-follow steps with supporting visuals from the Media library/stock support to simplify technical troubleshooting.
Imagine you're an IT administrator needing to showcase a new integration within your sales workflows using HeyGen; craft a 2-minute tutorial. The video should adopt a professional and detailed visual style, employing Subtitles/captions to clearly articulate each step of the integration process and its benefits for CRM.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Generate high-impact video advertisements in minutes using AI, maximizing your campaign performance effortlessly.
Engaging Social Media Content.
Produce captivating social media videos and clips rapidly, boosting your online presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline AI video creation for businesses?
HeyGen is an advanced business video tool that transforms scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This AI video creation platform significantly streamlines the video production process, making it highly efficient for all your video marketing needs.
Can HeyGen integrate custom branding and support various video export options?
Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing users to effortlessly incorporate their logos and brand colors into every video. As a versatile online video platform, it also supports aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options to ensure your professional video content fits any distribution channel, enhancing your video marketing platform capabilities.
What features does HeyGen offer for creating personalized and accessible video messages?
HeyGen empowers users to create highly personalized video messages using customizable video templates and AI avatars that deliver your script. Furthermore, it includes essential closed caption support, ensuring your content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience.
Does HeyGen provide a media library for enhancing video content?
Absolutely. HeyGen features an extensive media library with diverse stock support including images, videos, and music to enrich your productions. This powerful video editing capability allows you to easily enhance your marketing videos and product videos with high-quality visual and audio elements.