Effortlessly transform your ideas into compelling marketing videos with our text-to-video from script capability, perfect for engaging your audience.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
For product managers unveiling the latest updates to an online video platform, produce a 90-second announcement. This video should feature an engaging and modern visual style, leveraging AI avatars to present key enhancements, ensuring a captivating presentation of new video analytics features.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 45-second quick-tip video for end-users on optimizing their video editing workflow within the platform. The style should be concise and highly practical, emphasizing easy-to-follow steps with supporting visuals from the Media library/stock support to simplify technical troubleshooting.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine you're an IT administrator needing to showcase a new integration within your sales workflows using HeyGen; craft a 2-minute tutorial. The video should adopt a professional and detailed visual style, employing Subtitles/captions to clearly articulate each step of the integration process and its benefits for CRM.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Business Video Tool Works

Streamline your video production from concept to completion with powerful AI and intuitive editing features, transforming your content strategy.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video
Start by transforming your ideas into professional videos with AI video creation, leveraging advanced technology to generate engaging content from simple text.
2
Step 2
Select Your Branding
Select from a range of branding controls to incorporate your company's logo and color palette, ensuring every video aligns with your brand identity.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals & Audio
Add compelling visuals from a comprehensive media library to enrich your message and captivate your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Publish
Easily export your finished video with optimized aspect-ratio resizing, ready for seamless sharing across all your online video platform channels.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Customer Success Story Videos

Create compelling AI-powered videos to showcase customer success stories, building trust and credibility for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline AI video creation for businesses?

HeyGen is an advanced business video tool that transforms scripts into professional videos using realistic AI avatars and voiceovers. This AI video creation platform significantly streamlines the video production process, making it highly efficient for all your video marketing needs.

Can HeyGen integrate custom branding and support various video export options?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing users to effortlessly incorporate their logos and brand colors into every video. As a versatile online video platform, it also supports aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options to ensure your professional video content fits any distribution channel, enhancing your video marketing platform capabilities.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating personalized and accessible video messages?

HeyGen empowers users to create highly personalized video messages using customizable video templates and AI avatars that deliver your script. Furthermore, it includes essential closed caption support, ensuring your content is accessible and engaging for a wider audience.

Does HeyGen provide a media library for enhancing video content?

Absolutely. HeyGen features an extensive media library with diverse stock support including images, videos, and music to enrich your productions. This powerful video editing capability allows you to easily enhance your marketing videos and product videos with high-quality visual and audio elements.

