Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Targeted at marketing teams, this 60-second video demonstrates the seamless team collaboration possible with HeyGen's online video editor. Featuring AI avatars and voiceover generation, the video highlights how businesses can maintain brand consistency while creating engaging content. The visual style is dynamic and colorful, with a motivational audio track to inspire creativity.
This 30-second video is perfect for freelancers and content creators looking to enhance their video production skills. It showcases HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, allowing users to create business videos with ease. The visual style is minimalist and professional, with a calm and informative voiceover guiding the audience through the process.
Aimed at corporate trainers and educators, this 90-second video delves into the technical capabilities of HeyGen's media library and stock support. The video emphasizes the use of stock footage to create professional video content quickly. The visual style is educational and straightforward, with clear subtitles and a neutral background score to maintain focus.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers businesses to create professional videos effortlessly with its intuitive online video editor and diverse video templates. Enhance brand consistency and team collaboration while leveraging AI-generated content for high-quality business video creation.
High-performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce impactful ads using AI video tools to captivate your audience and drive business results.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Generate captivating social media clips in minutes to boost engagement and expand your brand's reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help in creating professional business videos?
HeyGen offers a comprehensive business video maker with AI-generated content and customizable video templates, ensuring professional video creation that aligns with your brand's identity.
What features does HeyGen's online video editor offer?
HeyGen's online video editor includes drag-and-drop tools, voiceover generation, and aspect-ratio resizing, making it easy to create polished videos efficiently.
Can HeyGen support team collaboration in video projects?
Yes, HeyGen facilitates team collaboration by providing branding controls and a media library, ensuring brand consistency across all video projects.
Why choose HeyGen for video templates and stock footage?
HeyGen provides a rich selection of video templates and stock footage, allowing for creative flexibility and high-quality video production tailored to your business needs.