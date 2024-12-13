Business Video Generator: Create Professional Videos Instantly

Generate professional marketing videos quickly with customizable templates & scenes.

Create a concise 1-minute instructional video targeting small business owners and startups, illustrating the incredible ease of generating a professional marketing video. The visual style should be sleek and modern, utilizing clean graphics and an energetic, uplifting background track, emphasizing the "fast and easy" creation process. Demonstrate how quickly users can select and customize various "Templates & scenes" within the HeyGen platform to launch their campaigns effectively.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 90-second explainer video aimed at marketing teams and product managers, showcasing the power of "AI video" for technical product demonstrations. The video should adopt a professional yet engaging visual style, featuring a friendly, articulate "AI avatar" explaining complex features with clear, persuasive voiceover and crisp sound design. Highlight how this technology enables the creation of "high-quality video" content without extensive production hurdles.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a detailed 2-minute training module designed for corporate trainers and HR departments, focusing on technical onboarding or compliance. The visual aesthetic should be clear and informative, using a calm, authoritative voiceover paired with instrumental background music, while prominently displaying accurate "subtitles/captions" for enhanced accessibility and comprehension. This video will demonstrate the critical role of "subtitles" in making complex information digestible for a diverse audience.
Example Prompt 3
Design an impactful 45-second promotional video for content creators and social media managers, emphasizing efficiency in cross-platform distribution. Employ a vibrant and dynamic visual style with quick cuts and upbeat, trendy background music, demonstrating how effortlessly a single "marketing video" can be adapted. Show the seamless process of leveraging "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to tailor content for different social media platforms, ensuring maximum reach and engagement.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Business Video Generator Works

Quickly create professional, engaging marketing videos and animated content that captures attention and elevates your brand with our AI-powered tool.

Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your project effortlessly by choosing from a wide range of professionally designed video templates or starting from scratch. Our intuitive interface provides various templates & scenes suitable for any business need.
Step 2
Add Your Brand Content
Personalize your video by adding your text, images, and brand assets. Enhance your message with high-quality visuals from our extensive media library/stock support, or upload your own unique media.
Step 3
Apply Subtitles
Enhance your video's accessibility and reach by automatically adding accurate subtitles/captions. This ensures your message is clear and impactful for all viewers.
Step 4
Export Your High-Quality Video
Review your creation and effortlessly export your final high-quality video. Our platform supports various aspect-ratio resizing & exports options, making it easy to share your professional content across all your desired platforms.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop powerful AI videos to highlight positive customer experiences, building trust and credibility for your business.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the video production process?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform text into professional videos quickly, making it a powerful business video generator. Its intuitive drag-and-drop editor and extensive video templates simplify the creation of high-quality video content for any purpose.

Can I maintain my brand's identity within HeyGen videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing you to incorporate your logos, brand colors, and custom fonts to ensure every marketing video aligns perfectly with your brand identity. You can also integrate your own media seamlessly.

What technical support does HeyGen offer for video accessibility?

HeyGen automatically generates accurate subtitles and captions, significantly enhancing video accessibility for diverse audiences. This technical feature ensures your high-quality video content is engaging and compliant across various platforms, especially for social media.

What is HeyGen's approach to converting scripts into AI videos?

HeyGen utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to convert a simple script into a full-fledged AI video using realistic AI avatars and natural voiceovers. This enables businesses to quickly generate engaging and professional marketing video content without complex video editing skills.

