Company Values Video Generator: Build Culture with AI
Produce engaging team videos effortlessly using AI avatars to represent your brand values.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a compelling 60-second corporate storytelling video targeting potential clients, illustrating your brand's unique journey and commitment to excellence with a sleek, cinematic visual style and an inspirational soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly convert your narrative into impactful scenes, ensuring custom branding elements are perfectly integrated.
Produce an energetic 30-second recruitment video for prospective job applicants, highlighting the benefits of joining your team with a modern and inviting visual appeal and contemporary background music. Employ HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and engaging business video maker output that resonates with top talent.
Construct an informative 90-second video for internal audiences, reinforcing company culture videos and recent achievements through engaging team videos, presented with a clear, positive visual style and a professional voiceover. Make use of HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enrich your narrative with relevant visuals and ensure high production quality.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Internal Training & Onboarding.
Leverage AI video to significantly improve engagement and retention for new hires learning company values and for ongoing employee training.
Create Inspiring Company Culture Videos.
Produce compelling motivational videos to articulate core business values, foster a strong company culture, and inspire your internal audiences.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance our corporate storytelling video and company culture videos?
HeyGen transforms corporate storytelling and company culture videos with dynamic AI avatars and custom branding. Utilize video templates to quickly create engaging team videos that authentically reflect your company's values for both internal audiences and new hires.
What features make HeyGen an effective Business video maker for internal communications?
As a powerful AI video generator, HeyGen simplifies creating professional business videos for internal audiences. Leveraging text-to-video from script and diverse AI avatars, HeyGen ensures your messages, like a recruitment video, are clear and impactful for new hires.
Can HeyGen support custom branding for all our company values video generator needs?
Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust custom branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and colors seamlessly into any company values video. You can also utilize its extensive media library and aspect-ratio resizing for versatile corporate storytelling video output.
How does HeyGen's AI video generator simplify the creation of professional content?
HeyGen's innovative AI video generator streamlines production by enabling text-to-video from script with realistic AI voiceover and expressive AI avatars. This empowers users to quickly create high-quality company culture videos through an intuitive AI Video Editor, complete with stock support.