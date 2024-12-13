Company Values Video Generator: Build Culture with AI

Produce engaging team videos effortlessly using AI avatars to represent your brand values.

Create a vibrant 45-second company culture video designed for new hires, showcasing your core business values through engaging team videos and dynamic visuals. Utilize HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver key messages, ensuring a consistent and welcoming tone with professional voiceover generation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a compelling 60-second corporate storytelling video targeting potential clients, illustrating your brand's unique journey and commitment to excellence with a sleek, cinematic visual style and an inspirational soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to seamlessly convert your narrative into impactful scenes, ensuring custom branding elements are perfectly integrated.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an energetic 30-second recruitment video for prospective job applicants, highlighting the benefits of joining your team with a modern and inviting visual appeal and contemporary background music. Employ HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to quickly assemble a professional and engaging business video maker output that resonates with top talent.
Example Prompt 3
Construct an informative 90-second video for internal audiences, reinforcing company culture videos and recent achievements through engaging team videos, presented with a clear, positive visual style and a professional voiceover. Make use of HeyGen's Media library/stock support to enrich your narrative with relevant visuals and ensure high production quality.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Business Values Video Generator Works

Easily create compelling corporate storytelling videos and engaging team videos that resonate with internal audiences and new hires, showcasing your company's core values.

Step 1
Select a Template
Choose from a variety of Video templates to kickstart your corporate storytelling video and input your script or key messages.
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars
Bring your values to life by selecting or creating an AI avatar to narrate your message, enhancing the personal touch of your company culture videos.
Step 3
Refine with Custom Branding
Apply your custom branding with logos and colors using HeyGen's Branding controls to ensure consistency and reinforce your identity.
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your polished engaging team videos in various Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to seamlessly share with internal audiences or new hires.

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Develop Values-Based Learning Content

Rapidly generate video modules and courses to effectively communicate business values, ensuring all team members grasp the company's foundational principles.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance our corporate storytelling video and company culture videos?

HeyGen transforms corporate storytelling and company culture videos with dynamic AI avatars and custom branding. Utilize video templates to quickly create engaging team videos that authentically reflect your company's values for both internal audiences and new hires.

What features make HeyGen an effective Business video maker for internal communications?

As a powerful AI video generator, HeyGen simplifies creating professional business videos for internal audiences. Leveraging text-to-video from script and diverse AI avatars, HeyGen ensures your messages, like a recruitment video, are clear and impactful for new hires.

Can HeyGen support custom branding for all our company values video generator needs?

Absolutely, HeyGen provides robust custom branding controls, allowing you to integrate your logo and colors seamlessly into any company values video. You can also utilize its extensive media library and aspect-ratio resizing for versatile corporate storytelling video output.

How does HeyGen's AI video generator simplify the creation of professional content?

HeyGen's innovative AI video generator streamlines production by enabling text-to-video from script with realistic AI voiceover and expressive AI avatars. This empowers users to quickly create high-quality company culture videos through an intuitive AI Video Editor, complete with stock support.

