Create a compelling 45-second "how-to" video designed for small business owners looking to quickly train new hires or explain a complex process. The visual style should be bright and accessible, featuring a friendly HeyGen "AI avatar" demonstrating steps clearly, enhanced by professionally-designed "Templates & scenes" to ensure a polished look. The audio should be a clear, encouraging voiceover, making complex information easy to digest for busy entrepreneurs.

Prompt 1
Produce a 60-second explainer video targeting prospective customers, showcasing a new product feature with clarity and engagement. The visual style should be modern and engaging, utilizing dynamic on-screen graphics and smooth transitions. This video should highlight how easy it is to create professional content even with "no video editing skills needed," leveraging HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to effortlessly bring written explanations to life, complete with accurate "Subtitles/captions" for broader reach and accessibility.
Prompt 2
Design a concise 30-second internal "tutorial video" for new employees, focusing on a specific company policy or software walkthrough. The visual aesthetic should be clean, instructional, and professional, utilizing HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to maintain brand consistency. The audio will feature a calm, authoritative "Voiceover generation" that clearly guides the viewer through each step, ensuring effective training and information retention for corporate teams.
Prompt 3
Craft a vibrant 15-second "marketing video" for social media platforms, aimed at capturing the attention of a young, digitally-savvy audience. The visual style should be fast-paced, colorful, and energetic, featuring an "AI avatar" interacting with key product benefits. This video will demonstrate the power of HeyGen's "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" to seamlessly adapt content for various social channels, ensuring maximum impact and reach.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Business Tutorial Video Maker Works

Create professional, engaging business tutorial videos with ease, leveraging AI-powered tools and intuitive features to clearly explain any process or product.

Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from professionally-designed video templates or begin with a blank canvas, utilizing the intuitive drag-and-drop editor to lay the foundation for your tutorial.
Step 2
Add Your Content and Script
Input your tutorial script, which AI will transform into natural-sounding voiceovers using various text-to-speech languages. Optionally, incorporate a screen recording for direct demonstrations.
Step 3
Customize with AI and Branding
Enhance your video with customizable AI avatars and apply your brand's assets using branding controls. Automatically generate subtitles/captions to improve accessibility and engagement.
Step 4
Export and Share Your Tutorial
Export your high-quality tutorial video utilizing various aspect-ratio resizing and export options. Easily share it across social media or integrate it into your internal tutorial video library to educate your audience effectively.

HeyGen is the ultimate business tutorial video maker, simplifying the creation of professional how-to videos and educational content with AI, no editing skills needed.

Simplify Medical & Healthcare Education

Generate clear, concise tutorial videos to demystify complex medical topics, greatly improving comprehension and educational outcomes in healthcare.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating tutorial videos without advanced editing skills?

HeyGen is an intuitive AI video maker that empowers users with no video editing skills needed to produce high-quality tutorial videos. Its drag-and-drop editor and professionally-designed templates streamline the creation process from script to stunning visuals, saving valuable time.

What AI features does HeyGen offer to make tutorial videos engaging and diverse?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI features, including customizable AI avatars and robust text-to-speech languages, to bring your tutorial videos to life. You can easily generate realistic voiceovers and animate presenters, ensuring your how-to videos resonate with a global audience.

How does HeyGen help businesses create professional tutorial videos efficiently?

HeyGen functions as a powerful business tutorial video maker, offering a suite of AI-powered tools designed for efficiency. With a wide array of video templates and branding controls, businesses can consistently produce professional tutorial videos that align with their brand identity, enhancing product tutorials and marketing videos.

Can HeyGen integrate screen recordings into AI-generated tutorial content?

Yes, HeyGen seamlessly integrates screen recordings and webcam footage, allowing you to combine live demonstrations with AI-generated video documentation. This feature enhances tutorial videos by providing step-by-step visuals alongside animated presenters or AI avatars, creating comprehensive how-to guides.

