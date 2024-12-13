Business Training Video Maker: Simplify Your Learning Content
Quickly create professional onboarding and how-to videos, enhancing engagement with dynamic AI avatars that bring your lessons to life.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second how-to video, targeting marketing teams, to clearly explain a new product feature. This dynamic piece should incorporate screen recording elements seamlessly with an AI avatar narrator and leverage HeyGen's subtitles/captions and text-to-video from script features for clarity and accessibility.
Craft a 60-second onboarding video for HR professionals, designed to warmly welcome new hires and introduce company culture. The visual style should be welcoming and informative, utilizing HeyGen's templates & scenes and powerful voiceover generation, complemented by rich media from its media library/stock support to create compelling training videos.
Produce a concise 30-second demo video for product managers, showcasing a recent software update. This explanatory piece should combine custom content with HeyGen's media library/stock support, feature a precise voiceover, and ensure clarity with subtitles/captions to highlight the new features effectively for internal training.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen empowers you to be a top business training video maker, effortlessly crafting engaging training videos. Leverage AI to make training videos with AI-generated voiceovers for efficient onboarding.
Accelerate Course Creation.
Quickly develop and distribute a wider range of high-quality training courses to a global audience.
Enhance Training Effectiveness.
Significantly improve learner engagement and knowledge retention using advanced AI-powered video content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional business training videos?
HeyGen's generative AI platform allows you to effortlessly make engaging business training videos from a script. Leverage AI avatars and powerful text-to-video functionality to produce high-quality content quickly and efficiently for various training needs.
Can HeyGen be used to create diverse types of training content like tutorials or onboarding videos?
Absolutely. HeyGen supports the creation of a wide range of training content, including engaging how-to videos, detailed tutorial videos, and dynamic onboarding videos. Utilize our extensive templates and scenes to produce animated videos that captivate your audience.
What features does HeyGen offer for customizing video appearance and audio for brand consistency?
HeyGen provides robust video editor tools to customize your content with precision. Easily add AI generated voiceover in multiple languages and ensure accessibility with closed captions. You can also apply branding controls, such as your logo and specific colors, to maintain brand consistency across all your training videos.
What editing capabilities does HeyGen provide for refining training videos for various platforms?
HeyGen's powerful video editor allows you to refine your training videos with ease. Incorporate screen recording, utilize the extensive media library, and ensure your content looks perfect on any platform with aspect-ratio resizing and diverse export options.