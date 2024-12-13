Business Storytelling Video Maker: Create Engaging Content

Transform your script into stunning marketing videos quickly with our AI-powered text-to-video from script feature.

Create a compelling 60-second marketing video for small business owners aiming to boost their online presence. This business storytelling video maker prompt should feature a professional and engaging visual style, with a clear, authoritative narration generated using HeyGen's voiceover generation from your script, showcasing the impact of well-crafted stories on customer engagement. The audio should be polished, and visuals should include diverse business scenarios.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 45-second AI video for product managers introducing a new feature, emphasizing its innovative aspects and user benefits. The visual style should be modern and sleek, incorporating energetic background music and a friendly AI avatar to guide the viewer. Ensure crystal-clear subtitles/captions are automatically added for accessibility, making the storytelling impactful for a tech-savvy audience.
Example Prompt 2
Design an informative 30-second video for HR professionals to streamline new hire onboarding. The video maker should adopt a friendly and welcoming visual style, using pre-designed templates & scenes from the HeyGen library, coupled with calming background music. Target new employees, providing essential company information visually through engaging graphics and concise text, enhancing their initial experience.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a concise 50-second product video tailored for e-commerce businesses to effectively promote their latest product lines across various platforms. The visual and audio style should be high-quality and vibrant, showcasing products with upbeat background music and quick cuts. Utilize HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to optimize the video for different social media channels, ensuring maximum reach for your online business video maker content.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Business Storytelling Video Maker Works

Transform your business narratives into compelling marketing videos effortlessly. Our intuitive platform empowers you to create engaging content with AI, fast.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative
Craft your script and watch as our platform instantly transforms your text into a compelling "storytelling" video, streamlining your content creation.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Presenter
Choose from a diverse collection of lifelike "AI avatars" to present your message, adding a professional and dynamic touch to your "AI video".
3
Step 3
Add Visual Elements
Apply your custom "branding controls", including logos and colors, and integrate stock media to perfectly align your video with your "marketing videos" strategy.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your creation and "export" your high-quality video in optimal aspect ratios, making it ready to share across all your channels as a top-tier "video maker" production.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success Stories

.

Transform customer testimonials into powerful, engaging AI videos that build trust and demonstrate your product's value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my business storytelling through video?

HeyGen empowers you to create compelling marketing videos by transforming text scripts into engaging content. As a leading business storytelling video maker, HeyGen utilizes AI avatars and dynamic templates to bring your narratives to life, ensuring your message resonates effectively with your audience.

What features does HeyGen offer for creating engaging product videos?

HeyGen simplifies the creation of captivating product videos with its intuitive interface. You can effortlessly produce high-quality AI video content using customizable templates and a drag-and-drop editor, making it an excellent animated business video maker for showcasing your offerings.

Does HeyGen provide templates to simplify video creation?

Yes, HeyGen offers a diverse library of professional templates and scenes to streamline your video production. These pre-designed layouts enable you to quickly create polished business videos, establishing HeyGen as a powerful online business video maker for various needs.

How does HeyGen leverage generative AI to produce professional business videos?

HeyGen harnesses advanced generative AI to power its AI creative engine, enabling the rapid creation of professional business videos. This technology facilitates features like realistic AI avatars and automated voiceover generation, significantly speeding up the video maker process.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo