Business Readiness Video Maker for Rapid Team Preparation
Prepare your workforce with professional training videos. Boost engagement and learning by leveraging cutting-edge AI avatars for dynamic content.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a 45-second internal training video aimed at employees and HR departments for a new software rollout, featuring a clear, informative, and visually engaging style where AI avatars demonstrate key functionalities, highlighting HeyGen's AI avatars capability to personalize learning.
Produce a dynamic 15-second social media content piece for content creators and social media managers announcing a brand milestone, using eye-catching visuals, energetic background music, and automated captions to ensure accessibility, emphasizing HeyGen's efficient subtitles/captions feature.
Design a concise 60-second business video maker update for busy executives and internal communications teams, presenting a corporate and direct visual style with professional stock footage, utilizing Text-to-video from script to quickly transform bullet points into a polished presentation with HeyGen.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen, an AI video maker, powers business readiness. Easily craft professional training videos and engaging marketing content, simplifying online video creation.
Enhance Training Engagement.
Utilize AI to create dynamic training videos, significantly boosting employee engagement and knowledge retention for improved readiness.
Produce High-Impact Marketing Ads.
Quickly generate compelling, high-performing video ads using AI, accelerating your marketing readiness and campaign success.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify business video creation?
HeyGen empowers businesses with an intuitive AI video maker that simplifies video creation. You can quickly generate professional business videos using AI avatars and AI voiceovers, significantly reducing production time and effort.
What creative customization options does HeyGen offer for branding?
HeyGen offers extensive brand customization options, including customizable templates and the ability to integrate your brand's logo and colors. You can also select from a diverse stock footage library and tailor AI avatars to align perfectly with your creative vision.
Is HeyGen suitable for producing social media content and marketing ads?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal online video maker for generating engaging social media content and impactful marketing ads. Its capabilities extend to creating dynamic animated videos that capture audience attention across various platforms.
How does HeyGen utilize AI to enhance video production?
HeyGen leverages advanced AI to revolutionize video creation through realistic AI avatars and sophisticated AI voiceovers. This technology also provides automated captions and subtitles, ensuring high-quality, accessible content production with a cutting-edge AI video maker.