Business Procedure Video Generator for AI-Powered SOPs
Rapidly create video documentation with AI voiceovers for clear, consistent training and internal communications.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
For new team members, craft a 2-minute instructional video that serves as essential video documentation for our internal project management software. The visual presentation should be welcoming and direct, featuring an approachable AI avatar from HeyGen's AI avatars library to guide users through the steps, supported by a professional, clear audio track to ensure comprehensive understanding.
Develop a compelling 90-second video specifically for technical teams and project managers, outlining a recent complex workflow update within our development pipeline, highlighting how HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature can rapidly transform detailed text into a dynamic visual explanation. The video needs a clean, corporate visual style with crisp graphics and a precise, informational tone, making intricate details easy to digest.
An urgent 45-second video is required for end-users and support staff, providing a quick-reference guide for common troubleshooting steps for our customer portal, utilizing HeyGen's subtitles/captions to ensure accessibility and clarity even in sound-off environments. The visual approach should be direct and screen-recording-based, with bold, easy-to-read captions accompanying simple, on-screen instructions.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Training Engagement and Retention with AI.
Utilize AI-powered videos to enhance employee understanding and recall of complex business procedures and SOPs, improving overall training effectiveness.
Scale Video Documentation and Training.
Generate extensive video documentation and training materials efficiently, ensuring consistent communication and widespread access for all team members.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen simplify the creation of business procedure videos?
HeyGen is an advanced AI video platform that streamlines the process of generating high-quality video documentation. It leverages AI avatars and Text-to-video technology to effortlessly transform your scripts into professional, engaging videos without requiring complex editing skills.
Can HeyGen integrate screen recordings into AI-generated videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers robust native screen recording capabilities, allowing you to capture software applications or intricate workflows. You can then seamlessly merge these recordings with AI avatars and generated AI voiceovers, enhancing your step-by-step user guides and internal communications.
What branding controls does HeyGen offer for corporate videos?
HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls to ensure your corporate videos maintain a consistent brand identity. You can easily customize elements like logos and brand colors, and utilize professionally-designed templates to align every video with your company's visual standards.
Does HeyGen support captions and translation for global audiences?
Absolutely. HeyGen automatically generates captions and subtitles, which are essential for accessibility and broader understanding. Additionally, its AI voiceovers and 1-Click Translations empower you to localize content, effectively reaching and engaging a diverse global audience.