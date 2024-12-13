Business Presentation Video Maker

Create compelling corporate videos with AI avatars that captivate your audience and deliver your message professionally.

Imagine a 45-second video targeting small business owners, showcasing how a business presentation video maker can streamline their content creation. The visual style should be bright and professional, featuring quick cuts of appealing editable templates, set to upbeat instrumental music with a clear, enthusiastic voice-over. The video should highlight the ease of use of HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" to produce polished marketing content without extensive editing skills.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Create a 30-second informational video for corporate trainers, demonstrating the efficiency of using an AI video generator for internal communications. The visual and audio style should be clean, modern, and trustworthy, with a friendly talking head avatar delivering key messages. This prompt emphasizes leveraging HeyGen's "AI avatars" to create consistent and engaging training modules quickly.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a dynamic 60-second marketing video aimed at digital marketers and social media managers, illustrating the power of captivating marketing videos for campaigns. The visual style should be vibrant and fast-paced, incorporating stock footage and animated text, all supported by a compelling and energetic "Voiceover generation." The video should inspire creators to produce high-impact, persuasive content effortlessly.
Example Prompt 3
Produce a 50-second explainer video designed for tech startups introducing a new product to a broad audience. The visual presentation should be clear, animated, and easily digestible, with concise narration and on-screen text. The audio should be informative and reassuring. This video should showcase how HeyGen's "Subtitles/captions" enhance accessibility and comprehension for complex product explanations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Business Presentation Video Maker Works

Quickly transform your ideas into compelling business presentation videos with intuitive tools, designed for professional impact and easy sharing.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Begin by selecting from a diverse library of editable templates. This capability provides a professional framework, enabling you to quickly establish the visual tone and structure for your presentation with Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script
Input your script or key points directly into the editor. Leverage the text-to-speech feature for automatic Voiceover generation, bringing your narrative to life with clarity and consistency.
3
Step 3
Select Visuals and Avatars
Enhance your presentation by integrating avatars to act as an on-screen presenter. The use of AI avatars adds a dynamic and engaging human element to capture your audience's attention effectively.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your video presentation by reviewing all elements. Then, utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to download your polished video in the optimal format, ready for distribution.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Success

.

Craft compelling customer success stories with AI-powered video, building trust and demonstrating value.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my creative video presentations?

HeyGen, an advanced AI video generator, empowers users to create engaging and animated presentations with ease. You can utilize editable templates and customize them with realistic AI avatars or talking head presenters, transforming your creative vision into compelling video presentations.

Can HeyGen help create professional business presentation videos?

Absolutely. HeyGen is an ideal business presentation video maker, enabling the rapid creation of professional corporate and marketing videos. Leverage features like custom Brand Kits and advanced text-to-speech for high-quality voice-overs, ensuring your content aligns perfectly with your brand identity.

What makes HeyGen an effective AI video generator for explainer videos?

HeyGen stands out as an effective AI video generator due to its intuitive text-to-video capabilities and user-friendly drag-and-drop editor. This allows for quick production of engaging explainer videos, converting your scripts into dynamic visuals efficiently.

How does HeyGen utilize AI avatars and text-to-speech for dynamic video content?

HeyGen harnesses AI avatars and advanced text-to-speech technology to bring your animated presentations to life. Our platform allows you to select diverse talking head presenters and generate natural-sounding voice-overs directly from your text, enhancing viewer engagement.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo