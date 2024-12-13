Create Winning Pitches: Business Presentation Maker

Transform your ideas into stunning presentation designs quickly with our AI Presentation Generator and Text-to-video from script.

Create a 1-minute video targeting busy professionals and startup founders, showcasing how HeyGen's AI Presentation Generator can quickly transform ideas into compelling pitch decks. The visual style should be modern and sleek, featuring an energetic AI avatar delivering the content with a confident, authoritative voiceover. Emphasize the ease of generating content using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a 90-second video aimed at remote teams and corporate trainers, illustrating the benefits of a cloud-based presentation software for seamless real-time collaboration. The visual narrative should be clean and professional, using various Templates & scenes to highlight dynamic content changes, supported by a friendly and informative voiceover generation. Show how easily teams can work together on a presentation project.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a 2-minute video for data analysts and marketing managers, demonstrating how to create impactful data visualizations within presentations. The video should have a detailed and analytical visual style, incorporating animated charts and graphs sourced from the Media library/stock support. An engaging, explanatory voiceover accompanied by clear Subtitles/captions will guide viewers through complex data points.
Example Prompt 3
Illustrate in a 45-second video targeting small business owners and freelance consultants how to leverage customizable presentation features for strong brand consistency and effective multiple export formats. The visual style should be bright and adaptable, demonstrating the seamless adjustment of content for different needs using HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports. An upbeat and professional voiceover will highlight the versatility and impact of personalized presentations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How business presentation maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning, professional business presentations with AI-powered tools and customizable designs, making complex information clear and engaging.

1
Step 1
Create Your Presentation Instantly
Leverage the AI Presentation Generator to instantly outline and draft your business presentation, transforming your ideas into a structured format.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Design Template
Select from a wide range of professional presentation templates to give your business pitch decks a visually stunning and cohesive look.
3
Step 3
Add Your Visual Content
Enhance your slides with relevant data visualizations, images, and videos from the media library to effectively communicate your message.
4
Step 4
Export and Share with Ease
Finalize your business presentation and export it in multiple formats, or use the share and publish options for seamless collaboration.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success

.

Present compelling customer success stories through engaging AI videos, adding credibility and impact to your pitch decks and business proposals.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of professional business presentations?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI to transform scripts into dynamic video presentations with AI avatars and voiceover generation. This AI-powered approach streamlines the entire presentation software workflow, allowing users to efficiently create engaging content for their business presentations.

What technical capabilities does HeyGen offer for sharing and integration?

HeyGen supports multiple export formats and offers cloud-based presentation software for easy access and collaboration. Users can effortlessly share and publish their AI-generated presentations, ensuring broad compatibility and reach across various platforms.

Can I customize my presentations with HeyGen's AI tools?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive branding controls, including logo and color customization, along with a rich library of templates and scenes. This allows users to create stunning presentation designs that align perfectly with their brand identity, making every customizable presentation unique.

Does HeyGen support rich media and interactive elements?

Yes, HeyGen integrates a vast media library and stock support to enhance presentations with cinematic visuals and data visualizations. While the primary focus is AI text to PPT video generation, users can also incorporate dynamic elements like animations and transitions to create an impactful interactive presentation experience.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo