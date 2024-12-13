Business Orientation Video Maker for Seamless Onboarding

Streamline new employee training and boost engagement with captivating videos featuring AI avatars.

Create a 60-second animated video introducing your vibrant company culture to new employees and prospective hires, showcasing a welcoming environment and core values. Utilize HeyGen's diverse "Templates & scenes" to quickly build an engaging narrative with clear visuals, featuring upbeat background music and a warm voiceover that instantly resonates with viewers.

Example Prompt 1
Design a 45-second employee onboarding video for new hires, featuring a friendly "AI avatar" explaining key first-day information with engaging writing. The visual style should be professional and clean, while the audio clarity is paramount, enhanced by automatically generated "Subtitles/captions" to ensure accessibility for all viewers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 30-second impactful video for potential clients, serving as a business orientation to your latest product or service. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" functionality to quickly turn your compelling sales message into a dynamic presentation, enriched with relevant visuals from the "Media library/stock support" and a professional, confident voiceover.
Example Prompt 3
Develop a 90-second training module snippet for existing employees, detailing a new process or software update. Focus on clear visuals with simple graphics and leverage HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" for a consistent, informative narration. Ensure the video is adaptable for various platforms by utilizing "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for seamless distribution.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Business Orientation Video Maker Works

Create engaging and informative employee onboarding videos quickly and efficiently with our AI-powered platform, streamlining the welcoming process for new hires.

1
Step 1
Choose a Template
Select from a wide range of professionally designed video templates tailored for employee onboarding, or start with a blank canvas to build your unique business orientation video from scratch.
2
Step 2
Add Your Content
Paste your orientation script to leverage Text-to-video from script. Our platform will automatically generate scenes and dialogue, creating a polished video from your text.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding
Utilize branding controls to seamlessly integrate your company's logo, colors, and fonts. Ensure your business orientation video aligns perfectly with your corporate identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Export your finished video in multiple aspect ratios suitable for your preferred platforms. Easily share your professional employee onboarding video with new employees to welcome them effectively.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Cultivate Company Culture with Engaging Videos

Develop inspiring videos that effectively communicate your company's mission, values, and culture, creating a welcoming and engaging experience for new hires.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance the creativity of my business orientation videos?

HeyGen empowers creativity with a diverse range of professionally designed video templates and dynamic animation videos. Users can easily customize these assets with an extensive media library to produce engaging business orientation videos that truly capture attention.

What advantages does HeyGen offer for creating impactful employee onboarding videos?

HeyGen streamlines the creation of effective employee onboarding videos by leveraging AI avatars and Text-to-video technology. This allows businesses to standardize training, ensure clear visuals, and provide consistent information for new employees efficiently.

Can HeyGen's AI video maker be customized to align with my company's branding?

Yes, HeyGen's AI video maker offers robust branding controls, enabling full customization of your videos. You can seamlessly incorporate your company's logo, specific colors, and fonts to ensure every video aligns perfectly with your established company culture.

Does HeyGen provide tools for comprehensive content creation beyond just video generation?

Absolutely, HeyGen is a comprehensive content creation platform, not just a video generator. It includes a handy video editor, supports Voiceover generation, and automatically adds Subtitles/captions, ensuring your videos are polished and accessible for various purposes.

