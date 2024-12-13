Business Onboarding Video Maker: Simplify New Hire Training

Streamline your new hire training with professional onboarding videos, effortlessly generated from your scripts using our text-to-video capability.

Craft a vibrant 45-second video demonstrating how HR managers can quickly create engaging, personalized onboarding videos for new employees, even with no prior video editing skills. The visual style should be modern and friendly, using animated elements, complemented by an encouraging and clear voiceover. Showcase how HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" simplify the entire creation process from start to finish.

Example Prompt 1
Produce an informative 60-second explainer video targeting SaaS companies and customer success teams, illustrating the power of AI-Powered Features in streamlining customer onboarding. Visually, aim for a sleek, clean aesthetic with dynamic text animations, backed by a professional, reassuring soundtrack. Highlight how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can deliver complex information clearly, making your "explainer videos" more engaging and impactful.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a crisp 30-second promotional video aimed at Learning & Development professionals, showcasing how to achieve full customization for effective internal training videos. The visual approach should emphasize clear visuals and easy-to-follow graphical overlays, paired with a calm, authoritative narration. Demonstrate HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, illustrating how written content seamlessly transforms into polished video training modules.
Example Prompt 3
Create a warm 45-second video for recruiters and HR teams, demonstrating how to foster a strong company culture from day one for new employees using dynamic video. The visual style should be inviting and inspiring, incorporating vibrant brand colors and friendly stock footage, with an uplifting background score. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" combined with accessible and engaging writing can convey your brand's unique spirit effectively.
Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Business Onboarding Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create engaging and personalized onboarding videos for new employees or customers to streamline your process.

1
Step 1
Choose Your Starting Point
Select from professional video templates or begin with a blank scene to build your business onboarding narrative efficiently.
2
Step 2
Add Your AI Presenters
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to deliver your message, bringing your onboarding videos to life with professional presence.
3
Step 3
Personalize with Branding
Customize your video with your company's logo, brand colors, and other visual elements using branding controls to maintain a consistent identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your onboarding video by adjusting its aspect ratio, then export it in high quality for seamless distribution to your new employees or customers.

Simplify Complex Onboarding Information

Transform complex company policies, product features, or system guides into clear, engaging explainer videos for faster new hire understanding and adoption.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help my business create engaging onboarding videos?

HeyGen empowers you to create captivating onboarding videos with ease, leveraging AI-Powered Features to transform scripts into dynamic content. Utilize our diverse AI avatars and customizable video templates to produce professional, animated videos that truly engage your new employees.

Can I easily personalize onboarding videos for different roles or departments using HeyGen?

Absolutely! HeyGen enables full customization, allowing you to tailor personalized onboarding videos for specific roles or teams. Adapt content, visuals, and messaging quickly within existing templates or create unique experiences to streamline your onboarding process.

What makes HeyGen an effective business onboarding video maker for companies of all sizes?

HeyGen stands out as an effective business onboarding video maker by simplifying complex video production. Its AI-Powered Features, including text-to-video conversion and realistic AI avatars, allow anyone to create high-quality videos without specialized video editing skills.

Does HeyGen provide video templates to streamline the creation of training and onboarding videos?

Yes, HeyGen offers a rich library of professional video templates designed to streamline the creation of both training and onboarding videos. These customizable templates provide a solid foundation, saving you time while ensuring a consistent, high-quality output for your instructional content.

