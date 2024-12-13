Business Onboarding Video Maker: Simplify New Hire Training
Streamline your new hire training with professional onboarding videos, effortlessly generated from your scripts using our text-to-video capability.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce an informative 60-second explainer video targeting SaaS companies and customer success teams, illustrating the power of AI-Powered Features in streamlining customer onboarding. Visually, aim for a sleek, clean aesthetic with dynamic text animations, backed by a professional, reassuring soundtrack. Highlight how HeyGen's "AI avatars" can deliver complex information clearly, making your "explainer videos" more engaging and impactful.
Develop a crisp 30-second promotional video aimed at Learning & Development professionals, showcasing how to achieve full customization for effective internal training videos. The visual approach should emphasize clear visuals and easy-to-follow graphical overlays, paired with a calm, authoritative narration. Demonstrate HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature, illustrating how written content seamlessly transforms into polished video training modules.
Create a warm 45-second video for recruiters and HR teams, demonstrating how to foster a strong company culture from day one for new employees using dynamic video. The visual style should be inviting and inspiring, incorporating vibrant brand colors and friendly stock footage, with an uplifting background score. Emphasize how HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" combined with accessible and engaging writing can convey your brand's unique spirit effectively.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Boost Onboarding Engagement and Retention.
Enhance the effectiveness of your onboarding process by creating engaging AI-powered videos that improve learning and retention for new hires.
Scale Onboarding Content Production.
Efficiently produce a wide range of onboarding videos and training materials to reach every new employee or customer, scaling your content creation effortlessly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help my business create engaging onboarding videos?
HeyGen empowers you to create captivating onboarding videos with ease, leveraging AI-Powered Features to transform scripts into dynamic content. Utilize our diverse AI avatars and customizable video templates to produce professional, animated videos that truly engage your new employees.
Can I easily personalize onboarding videos for different roles or departments using HeyGen?
Absolutely! HeyGen enables full customization, allowing you to tailor personalized onboarding videos for specific roles or teams. Adapt content, visuals, and messaging quickly within existing templates or create unique experiences to streamline your onboarding process.
What makes HeyGen an effective business onboarding video maker for companies of all sizes?
HeyGen stands out as an effective business onboarding video maker by simplifying complex video production. Its AI-Powered Features, including text-to-video conversion and realistic AI avatars, allow anyone to create high-quality videos without specialized video editing skills.
Does HeyGen provide video templates to streamline the creation of training and onboarding videos?
Yes, HeyGen offers a rich library of professional video templates designed to streamline the creation of both training and onboarding videos. These customizable templates provide a solid foundation, saving you time while ensuring a consistent, high-quality output for your instructional content.