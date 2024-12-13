Onboarding Video Generator: Simplify Training with AI

Create a 90-second instructional onboarding video for new hires, showcasing how our company utilizes an AI video generator for training. Utilize HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature to rapidly convert a detailed script into engaging visuals, ensuring a professional and straightforward tone with clear, synchronized narration, targeting all incoming employees for efficient learning about key tools like our onboarding video generator.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine streamlining internal communication with a 60-second video documentation piece for your engineering team, explaining a new software update's technical aspects. Employ HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly assemble a visually appealing and informative video, complete with crisp, upbeat background music and clear on-screen subtitles/captions to enhance understanding for technical users reviewing process changes through compelling video templates.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute training video for product managers, illustrating a complex feature's usage with full customization options. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the authoritative yet friendly narration, powered by the integrated voiceover generation (acting as an AI voice generator), providing detailed step-by-step guidance and a sophisticated visual style tailored for deep dives into product functionalities.
Example Prompt 3
Design a dynamic 45-second promotional video for a marketing team, showcasing the new business onboarding video generator to potential clients, emphasizing how HeyGen's integrated media library/stock support simplifies the creative process. The video should have a professional, engaging visual style, leveraging various implicit video editing tools for refinement, and be exported as a high-resolution MP4 file suitable for broad distribution, targeting external prospects for maximum impact.
How Business Onboarding Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create engaging, high-quality onboarding videos for new employees with AI-powered tools, streamlining the welcome process and integrating company culture.

1
Step 1
Create Your Onboarding Video
Begin by typing your script, leveraging our AI-powered Text-to-video from script feature. This instantly transforms your text into engaging video content suitable for employee onboarding.
2
Step 2
Add AI Avatars
Select from a diverse range of AI avatars to present your onboarding message. These virtual presenters add a professional touch to your training video, making it more dynamic and personal for new employees.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding Controls
Ensure your video aligns with your company's identity by utilizing our branding controls. Easily apply your corporate logos, colors, and fonts to achieve a fully customized and consistent look.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your business onboarding video and export it in a high-resolution MP4 file. Share it widely to effectively provide video documentation and welcome new hires seamlessly into your organization.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen streamline the creation of onboarding videos?

HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video generator designed to simplify the creation of engaging onboarding videos. Utilizing text-to-video capabilities and diverse AI avatars, HeyGen allows you to quickly produce professional video documentation for new employees, even with no prior video editing skills.

Can HeyGen provide full customization to align with my company's branding?

Yes, HeyGen offers extensive full customization options to ensure your videos consistently reflect your company culture and branding. You can leverage dedicated branding controls for logos and color palettes, access an extensive media library for royalty-free assets, and utilize comprehensive video editing tools to tailor every visual detail.

What technical output and sharing capabilities does HeyGen support?

HeyGen supports exporting your created videos as high-resolution MP4 files, ensuring professional quality suitable for commercial purposes. Additionally, you can easily share your generated content with a simple link and benefit from features like synchronized audio and an AI Caption Generator for enhanced accessibility.

Does HeyGen offer various video templates and AI tools for diverse content needs?

Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates and powerful AI tools, including an AI voice generator and AI avatars, catering to diverse content requirements. Whether you are creating explainer videos, training videos, or social media content, HeyGen's platform offers the creative assets to meet your specific needs.

