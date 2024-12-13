Onboarding Video Generator: Simplify Training with AI
Quickly create professional onboarding videos using customizable templates to boost employee engagement and reduce training time.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Imagine streamlining internal communication with a 60-second video documentation piece for your engineering team, explaining a new software update's technical aspects. Employ HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes to quickly assemble a visually appealing and informative video, complete with crisp, upbeat background music and clear on-screen subtitles/captions to enhance understanding for technical users reviewing process changes through compelling video templates.
Develop a comprehensive 2-minute training video for product managers, illustrating a complex feature's usage with full customization options. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to deliver the authoritative yet friendly narration, powered by the integrated voiceover generation (acting as an AI voice generator), providing detailed step-by-step guidance and a sophisticated visual style tailored for deep dives into product functionalities.
Design a dynamic 45-second promotional video for a marketing team, showcasing the new business onboarding video generator to potential clients, emphasizing how HeyGen's integrated media library/stock support simplifies the creative process. The video should have a professional, engaging visual style, leveraging various implicit video editing tools for refinement, and be exported as a high-resolution MP4 file suitable for broad distribution, targeting external prospects for maximum impact.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Accelerate Employee Training Content.
Quickly develop comprehensive training modules and documentation videos, ensuring consistent and scalable learning experiences for all new hires.
Enhance Onboarding Engagement.
Utilize AI to produce dynamic and interactive onboarding videos that captivate new employees, improving knowledge retention and reducing early attrition.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen streamline the creation of onboarding videos?
HeyGen functions as an advanced AI video generator designed to simplify the creation of engaging onboarding videos. Utilizing text-to-video capabilities and diverse AI avatars, HeyGen allows you to quickly produce professional video documentation for new employees, even with no prior video editing skills.
Can HeyGen provide full customization to align with my company's branding?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive full customization options to ensure your videos consistently reflect your company culture and branding. You can leverage dedicated branding controls for logos and color palettes, access an extensive media library for royalty-free assets, and utilize comprehensive video editing tools to tailor every visual detail.
What technical output and sharing capabilities does HeyGen support?
HeyGen supports exporting your created videos as high-resolution MP4 files, ensuring professional quality suitable for commercial purposes. Additionally, you can easily share your generated content with a simple link and benefit from features like synchronized audio and an AI Caption Generator for enhanced accessibility.
Does HeyGen offer various video templates and AI tools for diverse content needs?
Yes, HeyGen provides a wide array of video templates and powerful AI tools, including an AI voice generator and AI avatars, catering to diverse content requirements. Whether you are creating explainer videos, training videos, or social media content, HeyGen's platform offers the creative assets to meet your specific needs.