Business Intelligence Video Maker: Create Data-Driven Videos
Generate high-quality, on-brand videos from your BI reports in minutes, leveraging intuitive templates to boost engagement and save time.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 30-second conceptual video targeting small business owners developing new product concepts. This video should adopt a bright, inspiring visual style with modern background music, demonstrating how quickly ideas can be visualized. Highlight the utility of HeyGen's diverse templates & scenes and extensive media library/stock support to bring these concepts to life without creative blocks.
Develop a 60-second informative video designed for content creators and educators who want to transform long-form articles into accessible video content. The visual and audio style should be friendly and authoritative, with an AI avatar presenting the information clearly. Emphasize the power of HeyGen's AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities to streamline video generation and enhance storytelling.
Produce a concise 20-second internal communications video for project managers needing to deliver urgent updates across multiple platforms. The visual style should be direct and to-the-point, featuring essential text overlays and a clear, synthesized voiceover. Illustrate how HeyGen allows users to generate high-quality videos quickly, with easy aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various social media or internal channels.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen is an AI video maker that empowers businesses to transform complex data into compelling business intelligence videos, streamlining video creation for better outcomes.
Enhance BI Training & Employee Enablement.
Leverage AI videos to make complex business intelligence concepts easily understandable, boosting employee engagement and retention for better skill development.
Drive Marketing Campaigns with Data-Driven Videos.
Transform business intelligence insights into compelling, high-performing video ads, enabling marketers to achieve better engagement and conversion rates swiftly.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen assist in creative video creation from text?
HeyGen's AI video maker streamlines video creation by transforming your text scripts into engaging videos with AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities. This allows users to visualize their ideas quickly, making storytelling and product concepts come to life effortlessly.
Can I customize the AI avatars and brand elements within HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen offers extensive branding controls, allowing you to customize AI avatars to fit your needs. You can integrate your brand's logos and colors to ensure all generated videos are consistently on-brand, producing high-quality videos that align with your aesthetic.
What kind of creative templates does HeyGen provide for video generation?
HeyGen features a diverse library of professionally designed templates to kickstart your video generation process. These templates simplify video creation, helping you produce visually appealing content efficiently without needing advanced editing skills.
Does HeyGen support high-quality voiceovers and native audio generation for videos?
Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your videos have clear and natural sound through its native audio generation capabilities and a wide array of voiceover options. This commitment to audio quality enhances the overall creative output, making your videos more engaging.