Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a compelling 60-second summary video for mid-level managers and corporate trainees, presenting a common ethical dilemma and its ideal resolution within a corporate setting. Employ a scenario-based visual approach with a thoughtful, serious audio delivery, enhancing realism and engagement through the use of HeyGen's AI avatars to portray characters in the scenario.
Craft a concise 30-second quick video summary for busy executives and team leaders, distilling the key takeaways from a recent corporate ethics case study. The video should feature a fast-paced, infographic-style visual presentation supported by an authoritative and direct voiceover, effectively created using HeyGen's voiceover generation feature to maintain a professional standard.
Develop a 50-second educational video for new employees and general staff, detailing practical 'Do's and Don'ts' for ethical workplace behavior. Adopt a friendly and approachable visual style, using warm colors and relatable illustrations, accompanied by a clear, encouraging audio tone, ensuring maximum accessibility by incorporating HeyGen's subtitles/captions.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen revolutionizes business ethics education by empowering users to create compelling summary videos. This AI video maker simplifies content creation for impactful learning.
Develop Engaging Ethics Courses.
Efficiently create comprehensive business ethics video courses to educate and engage employees or students globally, broadening reach and impact.
Enhance Ethics Training Programs.
Utilize AI-powered video to boost engagement and retention in business ethics training, making complex topics more accessible and memorable for learners.
