Business Communication Maker: Simplify Your Messages

Transform your internal communications and boost employee engagement; our business communication maker uses AI avatars for captivating content.

Create a compelling 1-minute video targeting IT Managers and Operations Leads, showcasing how our business communication maker streamlines workflow automation. The visual style should be clean and professional, using explanatory graphics, complemented by an authoritative voiceover. Utilize HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature to efficiently convey the power of seamless integrations within the platform.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Explore how modern business communication software, driven by cutting-edge AI agents, provides technical developers and product managers with actionable real-time analytics in a 90-second video. Employ a modern, slick visual style with data-driven graphics and an energetic, informative voice. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present complex data insights clearly and engagingly.
Example Prompt 2
Highlight the seamless integration of our business communication maker for remote team leads and collaboration platform administrators in a dynamic 45-second video. Focus on enhancing structured communication through dedicated channels and efficient video conferencing. The visual style should be engaging and interactive, accompanied by a friendly and clear voice, using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
For enterprise IT directors and system architects, produce a 60-second video detailing the robust capabilities of our business communication maker across mobile and desktop apps, emphasizing enhanced productivity through technical design. The video should have an explanatory and polished visual style, supported by a confident, knowledgeable voice. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes to present a sophisticated, branded message.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Business Communication Works

Transform your internal and external messages into engaging video content with AI-powered tools, streamlining collaboration and enhancing clarity.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by drafting your message. Leverage our **Text-to-video from script** feature to effortlessly convert your written content into spoken words for your AI avatar, making it simple to create copy.
2
Step 2
Choose Your AI Agent
Select from a diverse range of **AI avatars** to represent your brand or message. Personalize their appearance to match your communication style and connect with your audience.
3
Step 3
Add Visuals and Branding
Enhance your video with relevant visuals and ensure brand consistency. Utilize **Branding controls (logo, colors)** to integrate your company's visual identity, boosting overall productivity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your video and prepare it for distribution. Use **Aspect-ratio resizing & exports** to optimize your content for various platforms and communication channels.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Accelerate Content Production

.

Rapidly generate high-quality video content for diverse business communication needs, significantly boosting overall productivity.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen utilize AI for creating business communication videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI avatars and text-to-video technology to efficiently transform your scripts into engaging business communication content. This process includes seamless voiceover generation and automatic subtitles, significantly enhancing productivity across various channels.

What customization and branding options are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen provides robust branding controls, allowing users to integrate custom logos and brand-specific colors directly into their videos. This ensures consistent brand identity across all video output, from employee engagement updates to external business communication.

Does HeyGen support diverse video formats and aspect ratios for different platforms?

Yes, HeyGen offers comprehensive aspect-ratio resizing and export options to optimize your videos for any platform or channel. This flexibility supports a wide range of business communication needs, ensuring your content always looks professional and is ready for distribution.

Can HeyGen integrate with existing digital workflows or project management software?

HeyGen is designed to enhance productivity and team collaboration by facilitating seamless integration into diverse digital environments. The platform generates high-quality video content that is compatible with common project management software and communication channels, streamlining business communication and workflow automation.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo