Consider a 60-second animated explainer video tailored for marketers, aiming to illustrate how effortlessly they can launch their marketing strategy with a vibrant, energetic visual style and an upbeat professional voiceover. This video should prominently feature HeyGen's extensive Templates & scenes to streamline the creation process from concept to completion.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Prompt 1
Produce a concise 45-second business case explainer video tailored for potential investors or clients interested in a new product or service, featuring a sleek, modern visual aesthetic and a clear, confident AI-generated voice. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to present information with professional credibility.
Prompt 2
Envision an engaging 30-second explainer video specifically for social media platforms, designed to assist small business owners in quickly sharing updates. This video requires a dynamic, attention-grabbing visual style complemented by friendly, conversational narration, all generated efficiently using HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capabilities, which automatically includes Subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Create a 60-second instructional video for users of do-it-yourself software, demonstrating how easy-to-use video templates simplify their workflow. Adopt a clean, instructional visual style with a calm, informative voiceover, enhanced by relevant visuals drawn from HeyGen's Media library/stock support.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Create a Business Case Explainer Video

Easily create professional animated explainer videos for your business to showcase your product or service and boost your marketing strategy with our intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Choose a Video Template
Select from a wide variety of professionally designed video templates to quickly start your business case explainer video. These templates provide a ready-made structure, saving you time and effort.
2
Step 2
Add Your Script and Visuals
Utilize the text-to-video from script feature to convert your ideas into a dynamic video. Enhance your message by integrating engaging animations, stock videos, and your own media for a compelling narrative.
3
Step 3
Generate Professional Voiceovers
Elevate your explainer video with high-quality audio using our voiceover generation capabilities. Choose from a diverse range of AI voices to clearly articulate your business case and engage your audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Explainer
Finalize your video with precise aspect-ratio resizing & exports for various platforms. Publish your polished explainer video across social media channels and presentations to effectively communicate your product or service.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging animated explainer videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce professional animated explainer videos with ease, leveraging AI avatars and a vast library of video templates. You can quickly bring your ideas to life without complex editing software.

What creative assets does HeyGen offer to enhance my explainer videos?

HeyGen provides a rich selection of creative assets, including diverse stock videos, animations, and royalty-free music, all designed to make your explainer videos stand out. These resources ensure your content is visually appealing and captivating for any product or service.

Does HeyGen feature an AI voiceover generator for explainer video production?

Yes, HeyGen integrates an advanced AI voiceover generator that converts your script into natural-sounding speech for your explainer videos. This capability, combined with automatic text and captions, streamlines the entire video creation process.

Can users customize their explainer video content using HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen offers extensive customization options to ensure your explainer videos align perfectly with your brand's marketing strategy. You can tailor video templates, add your branding controls like logos and colors, and adjust aspect ratios for various platforms, including social media.

