Imagine a 30-second upbeat promo video targeting small business owners, demonstrating how effortlessly they can launch an "AI Marketing Video" for their new product. The visual style should be bright and dynamic, showcasing quick transitions and modern graphics, while the audio features an enthusiastic voiceover paired with cheerful, contemporary music. This video would highlight HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability, emphasizing how to craft stunning videos in minutes by simply typing out their message and generating a captivating voiceover.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How AI City Program Promo Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create stunning promo videos for your AI city program in minutes with HeyGen's powerful AI video maker.

1
Step 1
Create Your Video Script
Begin by inputting your script or simple text prompts into our AI video maker. Our Text-to-video from script feature will generate your initial video content.
2
Step 2
Select AI Avatars
Bring your message to life by selecting from our diverse range of AI avatars. These AI visuals will professionally present your AI city program details.
3
Step 3
Add Professional Voiceovers
Enhance your messaging with our voiceover generation feature. Choose from various voices to deliver compelling narrations for your promo video.
4
Step 4
Export Your Promo Videos
Review your creation and use our aspect-ratio resizing & exports feature to download your high-quality promo videos, ready to share with your audience.

Leverage HeyGen as your ultimate AI video maker and promo video maker, creating stunning videos for your AI city program in minutes. This AI technology streamlines video creation, allowing you to produce compelling promo videos efficiently.

Highlight Program Success and Impact

Develop engaging AI videos to showcase testimonials, success stories, and the positive impact of your city program, building trust and engagement.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create stunning promo videos?

HeyGen's AI video maker empowers you to generate stunning promo videos quickly. You can leverage AI avatars, text-to-video from script, and AI visuals to craft engaging content for your brand and enhance your video creation efforts.

What makes HeyGen an advanced AI video maker?

HeyGen utilizes advanced AI technology to streamline video creation. Our platform offers features like voiceover generation and AI animated video capabilities, allowing users to produce high-quality generative media effortlessly.

Can I customize my marketing videos with HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust branding controls, including logo and color customization, to ensure your AI Marketing Video aligns perfectly with your brand identity. You can also edit videos by utilizing various templates and scenes.

How quickly can I create videos using HeyGen?

With HeyGen, you can create videos in minutes using simple text prompts. Our online video maker transforms your script into polished content, including automatic subtitles and captions, making video production efficient and accessible.

