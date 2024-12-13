Business Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Easily

Effortlessly transform your scripts into polished video ads using advanced text-to-video capabilities, saving time and resources.

Create a compelling 30-second business ad that showcases how effortless it is for small business owners and marketing managers to produce professional online video ads. The visual style should be bright and optimistic, with an upbeat, inspiring background music track. Highlight HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to demonstrate quick, effective ad creation.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Design a dynamic 45-second social media ad tailored for social media marketers and digital agencies aiming to captivate their audience. Employ a modern, fast-paced visual style with trendy music and impactful sound effects. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key selling points and drive engagement, ensuring the ad feels fresh and highly shareable.
Example Prompt 2
Imagine a concise 60-second marketing video for e-commerce businesses and product promoters, emphasizing the simplicity of creating persuasive video ads. The aesthetic should be clean and product-focused, complemented by a friendly, clear, and professional voiceover. Demonstrate HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" capabilities to articulate product benefits without needing live talent.
Example Prompt 3
Craft an impactful 20-second video ad designed for content creators and marketing teams looking for versatile ad solutions. The visual and audio style should be professional and direct, with a powerful, motivational background score. Showcase how HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" allows for rich, diverse visual content, enabling high-quality video ads regardless of internal resources.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Business Ad Video Maker Works

Create engaging and effective business ad videos quickly with our intuitive online video ad maker, designed to help you capture attention and drive results.

1
Step 1
Select Your Starting Point
Choose from a variety of professional templates & scenes or generate your video from a text prompt to kickstart your ad creation process instantly.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Visuals
Bring your ad to life by incorporating engaging AI avatars or uploading your own imagery to perfectly match your brand's aesthetic.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Message
Ensure your call-to-action is clear and compelling by using our voiceover generation to deliver your script effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your ad by choosing the optimal aspect ratio for different platforms and export your high-quality video, ready to captivate audiences across all your social media ads.

Use Cases

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop authentic and impactful video testimonials from customer success stories, building trust and credibility for your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify creating effective video ads?

HeyGen's AI-powered tools and intuitive drag-and-drop editor streamline the entire process of creating engaging marketing videos. You can select from a wide range of professional templates to quickly produce compelling online video ads for any campaign.

Does HeyGen offer AI avatars for business ad videos?

Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and AI actors to star in your business ad videos, bringing your scripts to life. Utilize text prompts to direct their performance and create dynamic animations for a truly unique ad maker experience.

What makes HeyGen an efficient online video ad maker?

HeyGen enhances efficiency by rapidly converting text to video, incorporating high-quality voiceover generation, and providing a rich stock media library. This allows you to quickly produce professional social media ads and marketing videos with minimal effort through One-click editing features.

Can I customize branding and add calls-to-action in HeyGen video ads?

Absolutely, HeyGen allows full branding control to easily incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into all your video ads. You can effortlessly integrate clear calls-to-action to guide your audience, ensuring your marketing videos effectively achieve their objectives as a powerful ad maker.

