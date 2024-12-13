Business Ad Video Maker: Create Stunning Ads Easily
Effortlessly transform your scripts into polished video ads using advanced text-to-video capabilities, saving time and resources.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Design a dynamic 45-second social media ad tailored for social media marketers and digital agencies aiming to captivate their audience. Employ a modern, fast-paced visual style with trendy music and impactful sound effects. Utilize HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present key selling points and drive engagement, ensuring the ad feels fresh and highly shareable.
Imagine a concise 60-second marketing video for e-commerce businesses and product promoters, emphasizing the simplicity of creating persuasive video ads. The aesthetic should be clean and product-focused, complemented by a friendly, clear, and professional voiceover. Demonstrate HeyGen's robust "Voiceover generation" capabilities to articulate product benefits without needing live talent.
Craft an impactful 20-second video ad designed for content creators and marketing teams looking for versatile ad solutions. The visual and audio style should be professional and direct, with a powerful, motivational background score. Showcase how HeyGen's extensive "Media library/stock support" allows for rich, diverse visual content, enabling high-quality video ads regardless of internal resources.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
Create High-Performing Video Ads.
Quickly produce compelling, high-converting business ad videos in minutes using advanced AI, maximizing your campaign's impact and reach.
Generate Engaging Social Media Ads.
Effortlessly create captivating social media ad videos and short clips to boost engagement and reach across all platforms.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen simplify creating effective video ads?
HeyGen's AI-powered tools and intuitive drag-and-drop editor streamline the entire process of creating engaging marketing videos. You can select from a wide range of professional templates to quickly produce compelling online video ads for any campaign.
Does HeyGen offer AI avatars for business ad videos?
Yes, HeyGen provides a diverse selection of realistic AI avatars and AI actors to star in your business ad videos, bringing your scripts to life. Utilize text prompts to direct their performance and create dynamic animations for a truly unique ad maker experience.
What makes HeyGen an efficient online video ad maker?
HeyGen enhances efficiency by rapidly converting text to video, incorporating high-quality voiceover generation, and providing a rich stock media library. This allows you to quickly produce professional social media ads and marketing videos with minimal effort through One-click editing features.
Can I customize branding and add calls-to-action in HeyGen video ads?
Absolutely, HeyGen allows full branding control to easily incorporate your logo and brand colors directly into all your video ads. You can effortlessly integrate clear calls-to-action to guide your audience, ensuring your marketing videos effectively achieve their objectives as a powerful ad maker.