Create a compelling 30-second promo video for small business owners and marketers, showcasing how effortlessly they can launch their next campaign. The video should have an upbeat, professional, and clean modern aesthetic with inspiring background music. Utilize HeyGen's extensive "Templates & scenes" to quickly assemble a stunning visual narrative, making it an ideal promo video maker for quick launches.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How to Use Our Builder Promo Video Maker

Create professional promo videos effortlessly with our intuitive builder. Transform your ideas into compelling marketing content in just a few simple steps.

1
Step 1
Select a Template or Start Fresh
Choose from a variety of professionally designed video templates, or begin with a blank canvas to build your unique promo video.
2
Step 2
Customize with AI Avatars and Media
Enhance your message by integrating lifelike AI avatars, ensuring a professional and engaging presentation.
3
Step 3
Apply Branding and Captions
Boost accessibility by easily adding automatic subtitles and captions to your video for a wider audience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Promo
Download your finished promotional video in various aspect ratios, optimized for sharing across social media and other platforms.

Use Cases

HeyGen is your go-to builder promo video maker, enabling easy video creation. Craft compelling marketing videos and promotional content quickly to boost your outreach.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Develop compelling video testimonials and case studies to build trust and demonstrate the value of your offerings.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of promotional videos?

HeyGen offers an intuitive platform designed for easy video creation, allowing users to produce professional marketing videos quickly. With a vast library of video templates and AI-powered tools, you can effortlessly make high-quality promotional videos without prior editing experience.

What AI capabilities does HeyGen offer for building promo videos?

HeyGen leverages advanced AI editing tools to empower your promo video builder experience. You can transform scripts directly into engaging videos using realistic AI avatars and seamless voiceover generation, significantly streamlining your content creation process.

Can I create diverse marketing videos with HeyGen?

Absolutely, HeyGen empowers you to create compelling promotional videos for various platforms. Whether you need engaging social media videos or professional online video content, HeyGen provides flexible video templates and robust branding controls to ensure your message resonates across all channels.

How quickly can I make a promo video using HeyGen?

HeyGen significantly accelerates your video creation process, allowing you to function as an efficient promo video maker. By utilizing pre-designed video templates and text-to-video features, you can go from concept to a polished short video in minutes, perfect for dynamic marketing needs.

