Broadcasting Video Maker: Master Live & Recorded Streams

Craft professional video broadcasts and engaging live streams with ease using customizable templates and scenes to accelerate your video creation.

Produce a 1-minute informative video for small business owners demonstrating how a broadcasting video maker can simplify their content strategy. The visual style should be professional and clean, featuring clear, authoritative narration. Highlight HeyGen's Text-to-video from script capability to quickly generate compelling content, emphasizing the efficiency of creating engaging videos with auto-generated captions for accessibility.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Explore creating a dynamic 90-second video for content creators looking to enhance their live streaming presence, showcasing vibrant visuals and an upbeat soundtrack. Utilize HeyGen's Templates & scenes and its extensive Media library/stock support to produce eye-catching intros and outros that elevate their broadcasting channel's professional look.
Example Prompt 2
Tired of lengthy video editing processes? Generate a concise 45-second tutorial for aspiring video producers and corporate communicators, illustrating rapid video creation for internal announcements or quick social updates. The video should have a sleek, fast-paced visual style with an inspiring, confident voiceover. Showcase HeyGen's AI avatars and Voiceover generation to deliver messages consistently and efficiently.
Example Prompt 3
Master the technical intricacies of multistreaming software with a 2-minute, detailed tutorial aimed at tech enthusiasts and advanced streamers. The video should adopt a calm, instructional tone with a clear, step-by-step visual guide to setting up high-quality video recording. Demonstrate how HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports ensures optimal delivery across various platforms, complemented by precise Subtitles/captions for complex technical explanations.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Broadcasting Video Maker Works

Effortlessly produce high-quality broadcast-ready videos, streamline your content creation, and reach a wider audience with intuitive tools.

1
Step 1
Create Your Content
Start by transforming your ideas into a video script or selecting from ready-made templates to lay the foundation for your broadcast.
2
Step 2
Enhance with Media
Enrich your video by adding visuals from an extensive media library or integrating your own assets to captivate your audience.
3
Step 3
Refine Your Broadcast
Polish your video with features like auto-generated captions, AI voices, and customization options to match your brand's unique style.
4
Step 4
Publish and Distribute
Seamlessly export your finished broadcast in various aspect ratios or go live directly, enabling broad distribution across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video

.

Rapidly create impactful video advertisements to broadcast across various platforms, driving better results.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of professional broadcasting videos?

HeyGen streamlines video creation by enabling you to generate professional broadcasting videos from text scripts, leveraging realistic AI avatars and advanced voiceover generation. This simplifies the entire video maker process, ensuring high-quality output for diverse communication needs.

Does HeyGen offer advanced features for live streaming and multiplatform distribution?

Yes, HeyGen provides robust capabilities that support live streaming with AI presenters, allowing for dynamic real-time content delivery. While not traditional multistreaming software, HeyGen helps prepare high-quality video content suitable for various online video platforms and simulcasting efforts.

What video editing and customization tools are available within HeyGen?

HeyGen offers extensive video editing functionalities, including the ability to add auto-generated captions, utilize a rich media library, and apply comprehensive branding controls for a consistent look. These customization options, alongside various templates and scenes, empower you to tailor your videos precisely.

Can HeyGen support diverse video output and customization for different platforms?

Absolutely, HeyGen ensures your video content is optimized for any destination with versatile aspect-ratio resizing and export options. You can easily adapt videos for various platforms, leveraging the extensive media library, customizable templates, and branding controls to create professional video solutions.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo