Breathing Video Maker: Create Calming Visuals Effortlessly

Effortlessly create stunning AI animated mindfulness videos and customizable breathing exercises with our intuitive Text-to-video from script feature.

Create a 30-second tranquil breathing exercise video designed for busy professionals, featuring an AI avatar guiding viewers through a quick mindfulness break. Utilize HeyGen's voiceover generation to deliver a soothing narrative over minimalist, serene geometric animations, establishing a powerful breathing video maker for daily unwinding.

See What Video Agent Can Create

Try it yourself! Sign up now to receive 3 free videos

background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How a Breathing Video Maker Works

Craft calming and engaging animated videos for mindfulness and stress relief. Design customizable breathing exercises with our user-friendly tool in minutes.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin by choosing from our diverse range of professionally designed video templates. These pre-built scenes, leveraging HeyGen's Templates & scenes, provide a quick and easy starting point for your animated breathing video.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Exercise
Tailor your animated breathing exercise to fit your specific needs. Adjust animation speeds, duration, and visual cues to create unique and customizable breathing exercise animations. Utilize the media library/stock support to enhance visuals.
3
Step 3
Add Calming Audio
Enhance your mindfulness video with soothing audio. Utilize our voiceover generation feature to narrate guided breathing instructions, or select background music to foster a truly calming visual experience.
4
Step 4
Export and Share
Finalize your animated breathing video and export it in high-definition quality. With aspect-ratio resizing & exports, you can effortlessly share your creation across various platforms, reaching your audience with ease.

Use Cases

HeyGen transforms you into an AI animated mindfulness video maker, simplifying the creation of calming visual experiences. Easily make engaging breathing videos and animated content for your audience.

Uplifting Calming Visuals

.

Produce inspiring videos with calming visuals and guided breathing exercises, helping audiences find peace and elevate their well-being.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging breathing exercise videos?

HeyGen allows you to easily design customizable breathing exercise animations and calming visual experiences for mindfulness videos. Our platform acts as an AI animated mindfulness video maker, transforming your ideas into professional content with minimal effort.

Does HeyGen offer templates for mindfulness video creation?

Yes, HeyGen provides a selection of video templates and intuitive tools to streamline the creation of your mindfulness video content. You can quickly get started and personalize scenes to match your specific vision for calming visual experiences.

Can I create custom breathing exercises with HeyGen's AI capabilities?

Absolutely. HeyGen empowers users to design and animate custom breathing exercises and sequences using its advanced AI capabilities. This ensures your meditation video app or mindfulness video tool content is unique and perfectly tailored.

What quality can I expect from videos made with HeyGen?

HeyGen supports the creation and export of videos in HD quality, ensuring your social media clips and other video content look polished and professional. As an online video platform, we prioritize high-fidelity output for all users.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo