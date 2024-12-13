Branded Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos with AI
Instantly create professional, on-brand videos using our AI generator. Leverage powerful branding controls to maintain your unique identity and boost sales.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Develop a dynamic 15-second promo video tailored for social media managers, showcasing recent creative trends with fast-paced, visually engaging clips and catchy background music. This on-brand video should be effortlessly adapted for various platforms using HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Produce an informative 45-second explainer video for tech startups introducing new features, employing a sleek, modern visual style with animated graphics and a professional AI avatar presenter. This professional video, crucial for communicating brand identity, should utilize HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging delivery and Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Craft a versatile 60-second branded video showcasing diverse brand aesthetics, aimed at brand managers needing to produce various video variants. The visual and audio style should be polished and adaptable, incorporating subtle background music and prominent brand logo placements, drawing from HeyGen's Media library/stock support and Templates & scenes to maintain consistent brand messaging.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Quickly produce branded video ads that drive engagement and conversions for your marketing campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Effortlessly create captivating, on-brand social media content to boost your online presence and audience interaction.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen help businesses create consistent, on-brand videos?
HeyGen is an AI video generator that empowers businesses to easily produce high-quality on-brand videos by integrating custom brand kits, logos, and preferred font styles. Our platform ensures all marketing videos consistently align with your specific brand identity, simplifying the brand video maker process.
Can I generate engaging marketing videos with AI avatars using HeyGen?
Yes, HeyGen enables you to easily create professional marketing videos featuring realistic AI avatars and dynamic voiceovers, directly from text to video scripts. This AI-powered capability streamlines video creation, making it simple to produce compelling content for various social media platforms.
What types of professional videos can HeyGen help me produce quickly?
HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator designed to efficiently produce a wide range of professional videos, including product videos, marketing videos, and engaging explainer videos. Our platform offers rich video templates and an extensive media library to accelerate your overall video creation process.
Is HeyGen's video creation process user-friendly for non-technical users?
Absolutely, HeyGen's AI-powered interface features intuitive drag-and-drop editing and a vast selection of free video templates, making video creation accessible to everyone. You can effortlessly produce high-quality videos without needing extensive technical skills or prior editing experience.