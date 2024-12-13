Branded Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos with AI

Instantly create professional, on-brand videos using our AI generator. Leverage powerful branding controls to maintain your unique identity and boost sales.

Imagine creating a compelling 30-second product video for e-commerce entrepreneurs, featuring a clean visual style and a friendly, professional voiceover. This marketing video, designed as an on-brand video, should leverage HeyGen's Text-to-video from script and Voiceover generation capabilities.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 15-second promo video tailored for social media managers, showcasing recent creative trends with fast-paced, visually engaging clips and catchy background music. This on-brand video should be effortlessly adapted for various platforms using HeyGen's Templates & scenes and Aspect-ratio resizing & exports.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an informative 45-second explainer video for tech startups introducing new features, employing a sleek, modern visual style with animated graphics and a professional AI avatar presenter. This professional video, crucial for communicating brand identity, should utilize HeyGen's AI avatars for engaging delivery and Subtitles/captions for accessibility.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a versatile 60-second branded video showcasing diverse brand aesthetics, aimed at brand managers needing to produce various video variants. The visual and audio style should be polished and adaptable, incorporating subtle background music and prominent brand logo placements, drawing from HeyGen's Media library/stock support and Templates & scenes to maintain consistent brand messaging.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Branded Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand videos that resonate with your audience and maintain visual consistency across all your content.

1
Step 1
Choose a Branded Template
Select from a variety of expertly designed templates & scenes that align with your brand's aesthetic. This foundational step ensures your branded templates automatically incorporate your core visual identity.
2
Step 2
Create Your Video Content
Transform your script into engaging visuals using our advanced Text-to-video from script feature. Simply input your text, and watch as our AI generates dynamic scenes and AI avatars to tell your story.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Further customize your video with Branding controls for your logo, colors, and fonts. Easily add your brand logo and adjust elements to perfectly match your unique brand identity for consistent visual messaging.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Across Platforms
Finalize your video with precise Aspect-ratio resizing & exports tailored for various social media platforms. Generate high-quality outputs ready to captivate your audience and drive engagement.

Showcase Customer Success

Develop impactful video testimonials and case studies to build trust and highlight your brand's proven value effectively.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help businesses create consistent, on-brand videos?

HeyGen is an AI video generator that empowers businesses to easily produce high-quality on-brand videos by integrating custom brand kits, logos, and preferred font styles. Our platform ensures all marketing videos consistently align with your specific brand identity, simplifying the brand video maker process.

Can I generate engaging marketing videos with AI avatars using HeyGen?

Yes, HeyGen enables you to easily create professional marketing videos featuring realistic AI avatars and dynamic voiceovers, directly from text to video scripts. This AI-powered capability streamlines video creation, making it simple to produce compelling content for various social media platforms.

What types of professional videos can HeyGen help me produce quickly?

HeyGen is a versatile AI video generator designed to efficiently produce a wide range of professional videos, including product videos, marketing videos, and engaging explainer videos. Our platform offers rich video templates and an extensive media library to accelerate your overall video creation process.

Is HeyGen's video creation process user-friendly for non-technical users?

Absolutely, HeyGen's AI-powered interface features intuitive drag-and-drop editing and a vast selection of free video templates, making video creation accessible to everyone. You can effortlessly produce high-quality videos without needing extensive technical skills or prior editing experience.

