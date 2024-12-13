Branded Content Generator: AI for On-Brand Ad Creatives

Boost your brand consistency and conversion rates. Effortlessly create on-brand multimedia content with our powerful AI, leveraging templates & scenes.

Imagine a 30-second video showcasing how small business owners can effortlessly create on-brand content. The visual style should be bright and user-friendly, with an upbeat background track and a clear, friendly voiceover explaining how Text-to-video from script simplifies content creation, making the user a branded content generator in minutes.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Produce a dynamic 45-second video targeting marketing professionals and teams, illustrating the power of HeyGen for generating diverse ad creatives. The visual and audio style should be modern and fast-paced, featuring an engaging AI avatar demonstrating how quickly new ads can be assembled using Templates & scenes for various Marketing & Ads campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Develop a compelling 60-second video for e-commerce businesses and product managers, highlighting the ease of creating professional product videos and engaging social media content. The aesthetic should be sleek and product-focused with crisp visuals and clear Subtitles/captions, showcasing how the Media library/stock support helps maintain brand kit standards and achieve custom branding.
Example Prompt 3
Create a sophisticated 30-second video aimed at marketing agencies and brand managers, emphasizing the role of HeyGen as an AI tool for ensuring Brand consistency across all multimedia content. The visual and audio style should be professional and coherent, with a polished Voiceover generation guiding viewers through the process and demonstrating how Aspect-ratio resizing & exports helps adapt content for different platforms effortlessly.
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Branded Content Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand ad creatives and content with AI, ensuring consistency across all your marketing channels.

1
Step 1
Upload Your Brand Assets
Begin by uploading your brand kit, including logos, colors, and fonts, to establish your custom branding within the generator. This ensures all generated content aligns with your unique visual identity by leveraging branding controls.
2
Step 2
Create Your Content Script
Leverage the AI tool to draft compelling scripts for your branded content. Simply input your key message, and the generator will provide a foundation for your multimedia content using text-to-video from script capabilities.
3
Step 3
Apply Visuals and AI Avatars
Choose from a variety of templates and scenes, and enhance your content by adding AI avatars or media from the library. This step ensures your content is visually engaging and on-brand.
4
Step 4
Export for Multi-Channel Use
Finalize your ad creatives by exporting them in various aspect ratios optimized for different social media platforms. Your on-brand content is now ready for publishing with aspect-ratio resizing & exports.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Branded Customer Success Story Videos

Leverage AI to create impactful video testimonials, building trust and demonstrating your brand's value through authentic customer narratives.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen help create on-brand ad creatives?

HeyGen leverages generative AI to produce high-quality, on-brand ad creatives and multimedia content. Users can maintain brand consistency by utilizing custom branding options, including logos, colors, and font styles, to ensure all content looks unmistakably yours.

Can HeyGen efficiently produce product videos for social media?

Yes, HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging product videos and other scroll-stopping videos for social media platforms. With its text-to-video capabilities and diverse AI avatars, you can quickly transform scripts into professional multimedia content.

What creative tools does HeyGen offer for users without design experience?

HeyGen empowers users to create professional-grade Marketing & Ads content without needing designers. It offers a rich library of templates and branding controls, allowing you to easily apply custom branding with your professional colors, fonts, and images.

How versatile is HeyGen for different advertising formats?

HeyGen acts as a comprehensive branded content generator, supporting various advertising formats beyond just videos. You can efficiently create dynamic video ads, static ad banners, and even UGC ads, ensuring your marketing strategy is robust across all channels.

