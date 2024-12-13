Branded Content Generator: AI for On-Brand Ad Creatives
Boost your brand consistency and conversion rates. Effortlessly create on-brand multimedia content with our powerful AI, leveraging templates & scenes.
Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Produce a dynamic 45-second video targeting marketing professionals and teams, illustrating the power of HeyGen for generating diverse ad creatives. The visual and audio style should be modern and fast-paced, featuring an engaging AI avatar demonstrating how quickly new ads can be assembled using Templates & scenes for various Marketing & Ads campaigns.
Develop a compelling 60-second video for e-commerce businesses and product managers, highlighting the ease of creating professional product videos and engaging social media content. The aesthetic should be sleek and product-focused with crisp visuals and clear Subtitles/captions, showcasing how the Media library/stock support helps maintain brand kit standards and achieve custom branding.
Create a sophisticated 30-second video aimed at marketing agencies and brand managers, emphasizing the role of HeyGen as an AI tool for ensuring Brand consistency across all multimedia content. The visual and audio style should be professional and coherent, with a polished Voiceover generation guiding viewers through the process and demonstrating how Aspect-ratio resizing & exports helps adapt content for different platforms effortlessly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.
AI-Powered Ad Creative Generation.
Quickly produce high-performing, on-brand video ads that capture attention and drive conversions for your marketing campaigns.
Engaging Social Media Branded Content.
Create captivating branded videos and clips for social media platforms in minutes, consistently engaging your audience with fresh content.
Frequently Asked Questions
How does HeyGen help create on-brand ad creatives?
HeyGen leverages generative AI to produce high-quality, on-brand ad creatives and multimedia content. Users can maintain brand consistency by utilizing custom branding options, including logos, colors, and font styles, to ensure all content looks unmistakably yours.
Can HeyGen efficiently produce product videos for social media?
Yes, HeyGen streamlines the creation of engaging product videos and other scroll-stopping videos for social media platforms. With its text-to-video capabilities and diverse AI avatars, you can quickly transform scripts into professional multimedia content.
What creative tools does HeyGen offer for users without design experience?
HeyGen empowers users to create professional-grade Marketing & Ads content without needing designers. It offers a rich library of templates and branding controls, allowing you to easily apply custom branding with your professional colors, fonts, and images.
How versatile is HeyGen for different advertising formats?
HeyGen acts as a comprehensive branded content generator, supporting various advertising formats beyond just videos. You can efficiently create dynamic video ads, static ad banners, and even UGC ads, ensuring your marketing strategy is robust across all channels.