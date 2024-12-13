Create Stunning Videos with Our Brand Video Maker

Elevate your video marketing with AI avatars and seamless branding controls for a professional touch.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Create a 60-second business video that showcases your company's unique offerings using HeyGen's templates and scenes. Designed for small business owners and marketers, this video will engage viewers with its professional and polished look. The audio style is upbeat and motivational, featuring a curated selection from HeyGen's music library. Emphasize the power of video marketing in building brand awareness and driving customer engagement.
Prompt 2
This 30-second video is tailored for creative professionals seeking to elevate their branding efforts. With HeyGen's text-to-video from script feature, transform your ideas into captivating visuals that resonate with your target audience. The visual style is artistic and innovative, incorporating AI-generated visuals that add a touch of sophistication. The video is ideal for sharing on social media platforms, where eye-catching content is key to capturing attention.
Prompt 3
Engage your team with a 90-second collaborative video project using HeyGen's media library and stock support. Aimed at marketing teams and content creators, this video will demonstrate the seamless integration of various media elements to produce a cohesive narrative. The visual style is clean and professional, with a focus on clarity and impact. Highlight the collaborative potential of HeyGen's platform, making it easy for teams to work together and bring their creative visions to life.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Brand Video Maker Works

Create engaging brand videos effortlessly with our intuitive video creation tool.

1
Step 1
Create with Templates
Start your brand video by selecting from a variety of professionally designed templates. These templates are tailored to enhance your branding and make video creation a breeze.
2
Step 2
Add AI-Generated Visuals
Enhance your video with AI-generated visuals that align with your brand's aesthetic. This feature allows you to maintain a consistent and professional look throughout your video.
3
Step 3
Apply Voiceovers
Incorporate voiceovers to give your brand video a personal touch. Use our voiceover generation tool to create clear and engaging audio that complements your visuals.
4
Step 4
Export for Social Media
Once your video is complete, export it in the perfect aspect ratio for your preferred social media platforms. This ensures your brand message reaches your audience effectively.

HeyGen empowers businesses to create compelling brand videos effortlessly with its advanced video creation tools. Leverage AI-generated visuals, templates, and a music library to enhance your video marketing strategy.

Showcase customer success stories with engaging AI videos

Highlight customer achievements through dynamic AI videos, strengthening brand credibility and customer trust.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen enhance my brand video creation process?

HeyGen offers a powerful brand video maker with AI-generated visuals and customizable templates, allowing you to create engaging content effortlessly. With branding controls, you can easily incorporate your logo and colors to maintain brand consistency.

What features does HeyGen provide for business video marketing?

HeyGen's business video maker includes features like text-to-video from script, voiceover generation, and a comprehensive music library. These tools help streamline your video marketing efforts, making it easier to produce professional-quality videos.

Can HeyGen support collaborative video projects?

Yes, HeyGen facilitates collaboration with its intuitive drag-and-drop interface and media library support, allowing teams to work together seamlessly on video projects. This ensures efficient video creation and editing processes.

What technical tools does HeyGen offer for video editing?

HeyGen provides a robust video editor with features like aspect-ratio resizing, subtitles/captions, and a variety of templates and scenes. These tools are designed to enhance your video creation experience with technical precision.

