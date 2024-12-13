Brand Video Generator: Create On-Brand Videos Fast

Leverage AI-powered tools to produce compelling on-brand videos quickly, using versatile templates & scenes to tell your story and boost sales.

Imagine a vibrant, 30-second brand video generator showcase designed for small business owners, demonstrating how easily they can create professional on-brand videos. The visual style should be bright and modern, with an upbeat, inspiring audio track, highlighting HeyGen's seamless Text-to-video from script capability to bring their ideas to life instantly.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Are you a marketing team looking to revolutionize your video creation process? Craft a dynamic, 45-second explainer video targeting marketers and content creators, showcasing the power of an AI video generator. The visual style should be clean and engaging, featuring a confident, articulate voiceover, with a focus on how HeyGen's AI avatars can deliver messages with impact.
Example Prompt 2
Picture a sleek, 60-second testimonial-style video for entrepreneurs, illustrating the efficiency of leveraging video templates for effective video marketing. The visual and audio style should be professional and polished, with an aspirational soundtrack and clear voiceover, emphasizing how HeyGen's diverse Templates & scenes jumpstart their storytelling.
Example Prompt 3
Create a fast-paced, 15-second social media ad tailored for social media managers, demonstrating how quickly they can produce engaging content that aligns with their Brand Kit. The visual style should be trendy and visually rich with a catchy, modern audio track, showcasing the extensive options available through HeyGen's Media library/stock support for compelling visuals.
Copy the prompt
Paste into the Creation box
Watch your video come to life
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Your Brand Video Generator Works

Effortlessly create professional, on-brand videos to captivate your audience and tell your unique story with AI-powered tools.

1
Step 1
Select a Starting Point
Choose from a diverse library of professional video templates or paste your script to instantly generate a video with AI, providing a strong foundation for your brand video through our extensive Templates & scenes.
2
Step 2
Apply Your Brand Identity
Integrate your unique Brand Kit, including logos, colors, and fonts, to ensure every video reflects your company's aesthetic and maintains consistent on-brand visuals through Branding controls (logo, colors).
3
Step 3
Refine with Dynamic Content
Refine your narrative by generating custom voiceovers with Voiceover generation, and enhance your storytelling further by incorporating engaging music and dynamic text overlays.
4
Step 4
Export and Distribute
Finalize your video creation by reviewing and making any last edits. Then, easily export your high-quality brand video with Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready for all your social media platforms and marketing channels.

Share Compelling Customer Success Stories

Leverage AI to produce authentic customer success videos, building trust and showcasing the real-world impact of your brand.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help me create on-brand videos quickly?

HeyGen empowers you to effortlessly produce professional, on-brand videos using its intuitive AI video generator. Leverage customizable video templates and integrate your Brand Kit to ensure consistency across all your video marketing content.

What types of AI-powered tools does HeyGen offer for video creation?

HeyGen provides powerful AI-powered tools, including advanced AI avatars and text-to-video generation from your scripts. These features streamline the video creation process, allowing you to focus on compelling storytelling with ease.

Can I customize video templates in HeyGen to fit specific needs?

Absolutely! HeyGen offers a wide selection of video templates that are fully customizable. You can personalize them with drag-and-drop editing, integrate assets from the media library, and add music or sound effects to create unique, on-brand videos.

How does HeyGen support video marketing across various platforms?

HeyGen optimizes your video marketing efforts by enabling easy creation of compelling content like explainer videos. The platform supports various aspect ratios and exports, ensuring your videos look great and perform effectively on all social media platforms to boost engagement.

