Brand UGC Video Maker: Create Authentic Ads Fast

Transform scripts into authentic UGC videos with AI Avatars, boosting engagement and speeding up your content creation.

Create a 30-second dynamic explainer video targeting small business owners and digital marketers, showcasing how easy it is to become a "brand UGC video maker". The visual style should be modern and engaging, utilizing HeyGen's "AI avatars" to present compelling product reviews or demonstrations, accompanied by an upbeat, professional voiceover that highlights efficiency and authenticity.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second instructional video aimed at e-commerce businesses and advertising agencies, illustrating the power of "UGC ads" generated quickly through AI. The video should adopt a clean, demonstration-oriented visual style, featuring an authentic, friendly voiceover that guides viewers through the process of transforming scripts into captivating visuals using HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" capability to produce high-converting campaigns.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second persuasive video for product managers and customer success teams, demonstrating the impact of authentic "testimonial videos" created with "AI Avatars". The visual aesthetic should be polished and professional, mimicking an interview setup, with clear, persuasive audio generated using HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" feature, effectively conveying customer satisfaction and product value without traditional filming.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a 15-second fast-paced social media short for social media managers and content creators, highlighting how to quickly produce engaging "AI Shorts" that stand out. This video requires a visually appealing and trending aesthetic, incorporating energetic background music, and should demonstrate rapid content creation using HeyGen's pre-designed "Templates & scenes" to compile dynamic "UGC videos" effortlessly.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Brand UGC Video Maker Works

Quickly create compelling, authentic-looking UGC videos and ads for your brand using HeyGen's AI-powered platform, mimicking real creators with ease.

1
Step 1
Create Your UGC Script
Begin by crafting your desired message. Utilize our Text-to-video from script capability to seamlessly transform your ideas into dynamic video content, perfect for simulating genuine user-generated videos.
2
Step 2
Select Your AI Talent
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand or mimic a real creator. Our AI avatars can deliver your script naturally, adding an authentic touch to your user-generated content.
3
Step 3
Enhance with Visuals and Captions
Refine your video by adding relevant visuals, background music, and professional-grade Subtitles/captions. This helps improve accessibility and engagement, ensuring your message resonates effectively.
4
Step 4
Export and Deploy Your UGC Ad
Once satisfied, Export your high-quality video in various formats and aspect ratios suitable for platforms like TikTok or YouTube. Easily deploy your new UGC ads to drive engagement and conversions.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Showcase Customer Testimonial Videos

.

Transform customer success stories into powerful testimonial videos with AI, building trust and credibility for your brand.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen simplify the creation of compelling video content?

HeyGen acts as an intuitive AI video generator, empowering creators to quickly transform scripts into engaging videos. This capability streamlines the entire marketing workflow, enabling efficient and impactful content production.

What makes HeyGen an effective brand UGC video maker for creative campaigns?

HeyGen simplifies creating brand UGC videos by leveraging realistic AI Avatars and Talking Actors, which are ideal for producing engaging UGC ads and testimonial videos at scale, directly addressing creative campaign needs.

Can HeyGen help optimize videos for various platforms like TikTok and YouTube?

Yes, HeyGen features include Auto Captions and supports over 140+ Languages, making your videos accessible and optimized for platforms like TikTok and YouTube. You can also adjust aspect ratios and export formats for different social media requirements.

How does HeyGen support diverse video creation needs, from AI Shorts to testimonial videos?

HeyGen provides a Built-in Editor with various templates and a robust media library, enabling creators to produce everything from quick AI Shorts to professional testimonial videos. This comprehensive tool allows for extensive creative control over your video projects.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo