Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Create a 60-second custom brand video that speaks directly to marketing professionals and brand managers. With HeyGen's drag-and-drop editing and extensive media library, craft a visually stunning video that highlights your brand's unique journey. The video will feature dynamic transitions and a professional voiceover generated by HeyGen, providing a polished and cohesive narrative. This video is perfect for showcasing on various social media platforms, ensuring maximum reach and impact.
Design a 30-second business video that targets tech-savvy entrepreneurs looking to elevate their brand presence. Leverage HeyGen's AI avatars to add a personal touch to your brand video creation, making it relatable and engaging. The video will have a futuristic visual style, complemented by energetic music that captures the innovative spirit of your brand. With HeyGen's aspect-ratio resizing, ensure your video is optimized for all social media platforms.
Produce a 45-second video using HeyGen's video templates, ideal for content creators and digital marketers aiming for quick yet impactful storytelling. The video will feature vibrant visuals and a catchy soundtrack, creating an energetic and inviting atmosphere. With HeyGen's subtitles/captions feature, ensure your message is accessible and clear, enhancing viewer engagement across diverse audiences. This video is designed to captivate and inspire, making it a perfect fit for your brand's social media strategy.
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
HeyGen empowers businesses to craft compelling brand stories with ease, using AI-driven tools for seamless brand video creation and consistent branding across social media platforms.
High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video.
Quickly produce captivating brand story videos that drive engagement and conversions.
Generate engaging social media videos and clips in minutes.
Effortlessly create custom brand videos tailored for social media, ensuring branding consistency.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen enhance my brand story video creation?
HeyGen offers a powerful brand story video maker that utilizes AI-generated visuals and voiceover generation to bring your narrative to life. With customizable templates and scenes, you can maintain branding consistency while crafting a compelling story.
What features does HeyGen's business video maker offer?
HeyGen's business video maker provides drag-and-drop editing, AI avatars, and a comprehensive media library to streamline the video creation process. These features ensure that your custom brand video is both professional and engaging.
Can HeyGen help with branding consistency across social media platforms?
Yes, HeyGen supports branding consistency by allowing you to incorporate your logo and brand colors into videos. The platform also offers aspect-ratio resizing and exports, making it easy to share your videos on various social media platforms.
What makes HeyGen's video templates unique?
HeyGen's video templates are designed to be versatile and user-friendly, featuring AI-generated visuals and voiceover options. These templates allow for quick customization, ensuring your brand video creation process is both efficient and creative.