Brand Story Video Generator: Tell Your Tale with AI

Effortlessly create compelling marketing videos for your brand's narrative using advanced text-to-video from script capabilities.

Produce a 1-minute technical walkthrough video for marketing teams, demonstrating how HeyGen simplifies complex video editing. The visual style should be sleek and tutorial-based, featuring clear screen captures and intuitive interface highlights. The audio will include an articulate voiceover explaining the process step-by-step, emphasizing the power of Text-to-video from script for efficient content creation. This video targets marketing professionals seeking streamlined video production.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic showcase video for small businesses and startups, illustrating the impactful use of AI avatars to create consistent, on-brand visual content without extensive production costs. The visual style should be engaging and diverse, showing various AI avatars in different professional settings. The audio will feature an upbeat, inspiring soundtrack with a confident, modern voiceover, highlighting the brand storytelling capabilities enabled by AI avatars.
Prompt 2
Create a 90-second instructional video for new users, focusing on the ease of video creation for commercial purposes using HeyGen's pre-designed assets. The visual style should be friendly and encouraging, guiding the viewer through selecting and customizing various Templates & scenes. The audio will feature a calm, reassuring narrator, accompanied by light, optimistic background music, making video production approachable for beginners.
Prompt 3
Design a 30-second rapid-fire demonstration video for digital marketers and content creators, highlighting the technical precision of Aspect-ratio resizing & exports for versatile marketing videos across platforms. The visual style will be sharp and efficient, showing quick transitions between different aspect ratios (e.g., square for Instagram, widescreen for YouTube). The audio will be concise and impactful, with a professional voiceover underscoring the customization and adaptability features.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How Brand Story Video Generator Works

Quickly transform your narratives into compelling, on-brand videos with cutting-edge AI, perfect for marketing and engaging your audience.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your brand's narrative. Our Text-to-video from script feature instantly converts your words into a video draft, setting the foundation for your story.
2
Step 2
Select Visuals & Avatars
Choose from a diverse range of AI avatars to represent your brand, or browse our Templates & scenes to find the perfect visual style that resonates with your message.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Elements
Apply your unique Branding controls, including logos and brand colors, to ensure your video is perfectly on-brand and consistent with your visual identity.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Once satisfied, easily export your cinematic videos using Aspect-ratio resizing & exports, ready to be shared across all your marketing channels and engage your target audience.

Use Cases

HeyGen, an AI video generator, transforms your brand story into captivating marketing videos. Craft on-brand video creation with AI avatars, simplifying powerful storytelling.

Amplify Brand Story on Social Media

.

Effortlessly create captivating short videos and clips to share your brand narrative and engage audiences across all social platforms.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify AI video creation from a script?

HeyGen functions as a powerful AI video generator, transforming your text script into dynamic video content using advanced text-to-video AI. This enables efficient video creation with realistic AI avatars and high-quality voiceovers, making complex video production accessible.

What branding and customization features are available in HeyGen?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, including logo and color customization, to ensure your videos are consistently on-brand. You can leverage a wide range of templates and a comprehensive media library, along with aspect-ratio resizing for diverse marketing video needs.

Can HeyGen produce realistic AI avatars and integrate professional voiceovers?

Yes, HeyGen is adept at generating lifelike AI avatars that can convey your brand's message effectively. It also includes sophisticated voiceover generation capabilities, ensuring high-quality audio for all your storytelling and commercial purposes.

What are the advantages of using HeyGen for rapid video production?

HeyGen enables rapid video creation by leveraging text-to-video AI, reducing the need for traditional video editing. Its comprehensive suite of templates, media library support, and automatic subtitle generation empower marketing teams to quickly produce high-quality, on-brand videos.

