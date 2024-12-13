Create Your Brand Story Video: Elevate Your Narrative

Craft captivating brand story videos that forge emotional connections with your audience, simplified by HeyGen's text-to-video from script.

449/2000

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop a dynamic 30-second brand video targeting busy small business owners seeking efficient solutions. This video should employ a clean, modern visual narrative with vibrant motion graphics illustrating a common challenge and its swift resolution, set against an upbeat, optimistic soundtrack. Leverage HeyGen's Templates & scenes to quickly construct a compelling problem-solution sequence, showcasing how the product streamlines their workflow.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a 60-second brand values video designed for existing community partners and loyal customers, highlighting the brand's shared values and social impact. The visual style will be a genuine, documentary-like approach featuring authentic testimonials from beneficiaries and employees, accompanied by uplifting and heartfelt music. Ensure accessibility and engagement by using HeyGen's Subtitles/captions for all spoken dialogue.
Example Prompt 3
Design an inspirational 50-second product pitch video specifically for tech enthusiasts and early adopters eager for innovation. The visual aesthetic should be sleek and futuristic, utilizing cutting-edge motion graphics to unveil the product's advanced features and future vision, underscored by energetic electronic music. Present this forward-thinking message through an engaging AI avatar generated using HeyGen's AI avatars capability.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How to Create a Brand Story Ad Video

Craft compelling brand narratives that resonate with your target audience and enhance your video marketing efforts with a streamlined creation process.

1
Step 1
Create Your Narrative Script
Begin by writing a compelling script that outlines your brand's unique story and core message. HeyGen's Text-to-video from script feature allows you to seamlessly transform your written narrative into a dynamic video foundation.
2
Step 2
Choose Your Visual Elements
Select the perfect visuals to embody your brand's personality. Incorporate AI avatars to represent your brand or its values, adding a human touch and enhancing the emotional connection with your viewers, forming a strong visual narrative.
3
Step 3
Apply Your Brand Identity
Integrate your brand's distinct visual identity throughout the ad. Utilize HeyGen's Branding controls (logo, colors) to ensure consistency, reinforcing your brand messaging and making your ad instantly recognizable.
4
Step 4
Export and Share Your Story
Finalize your brand story ad video and prepare it for various platforms. Use HeyGen's Aspect-ratio resizing & exports options to optimize your video for different channels, maximizing its reach and impact in your video marketing strategy.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Craft Inspirational Brand Narratives

.

Develop inspiring brand story videos that resonate deeply with viewers, fostering emotional connections and reinforcing shared values.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

What elements make a compelling brand story video using HeyGen?

HeyGen enables you to create a compelling brand story video by transforming your script into a powerful visual narrative using AI avatars. This helps you build emotional connections with your target audience through authentic content and creative storytelling, elevating your video marketing efforts.

How can HeyGen streamline the video production process for brand stories?

HeyGen simplifies video production for brand story videos by allowing you to generate text-to-video from a script with AI avatars and voiceovers. This significantly reduces traditional video production costs and turnaround times, making it easy to produce high-quality creative content efficiently.

Can HeyGen maintain brand consistency across various video marketing efforts?

Yes, HeyGen ensures visual consistency across all your brand story videos through robust branding controls, including custom logos and color schemes. Utilizing its templates and media library support, your video marketing will always align with your overall brand messaging.

Why should my business use HeyGen for its brand story videos?

HeyGen empowers businesses to create engaging brand story videos that humanize the brand and resonate with their target audience. Its advanced AI capabilities facilitate compelling storytelling, helping you create authentic content quickly to boost engagement and drive action within your marketing campaigns.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo