Create a compelling 30-second brand awareness video designed for startups and small businesses, aiming to quickly introduce their unique value proposition. The visual style should be energetic and modern, featuring upbeat background music and clean, impactful graphics.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Develop an informative 45-second animated video targeted at marketing professionals, explaining the benefits of a new digital tool. The visual style should be engaging and explanatory, incorporating clear animation and a professional voiceover, ensuring the complex information is easily digestible. Leverage HeyGen's "Text-to-video from script" feature to efficiently translate your message into a dynamic "Animated Videos" presentation, highlighting its effectiveness as a versatile "Video Maker" tool.
Produce a sophisticated 60-second "Brand Video" for corporate clients and B2B companies, highlighting the company's core values and long-term vision. The aesthetic should be professional and calming, with elegant background music and a refined tone. Incorporate HeyGen's "AI avatars" to deliver key messages, ensuring a consistent and authoritative presentation that also features subtle "Logo Animation".
Design a dynamic 15-second video intro specifically for content creators and YouTubers, crafted to make an impactful first impression. The visual style should be vibrant and fast-paced, featuring custom sound effects and striking visual elements, all delivered in "High Resolution". Employ HeyGen's "Voiceover generation" to add a memorable sonic branding element to your captivating "Video Intros".
Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How a Brand Orientation Video Maker Works

Create impactful brand orientation videos effortlessly. Our intuitive platform helps you quickly establish brand awareness with custom, high-quality content.

Select a Template
Begin your brand orientation video by choosing from a variety of professional templates and scenes, providing a quick start to your project.
Customize Your Brand Story
Tailor your video by integrating your unique branding controls, such as logos and colors, to ensure it aligns perfectly with your company's identity.
Enhance with Voiceovers
Generate compelling narratives by utilizing voiceover generation from your script, ensuring a professional and consistent tone for your message.
Export and Share Your Video
Finalize your brand orientation video and utilize aspect-ratio resizing & exports to prepare it for various platforms, ensuring high-quality distribution.

High-performing ad creation in minutes with AI video

Develop effective, AI-powered video ads in minutes to expand brand reach and awareness, driving your brand's growth.

Frequently Asked Questions

How does HeyGen simplify the creation of captivating video intros and custom brand videos?

HeyGen provides an intuitive Intro Maker and a range of Video Templates to simplify the creation of professional video intros. You can easily integrate your Custom Logo Integration and add Logo Animation to build strong Brand Awareness through compelling Brand Video content, all designed to enhance your creative output.

Does HeyGen offer a variety of creative templates for video production?

Yes, HeyGen offers an extensive library of professional Video Templates and dynamic scenes designed to jumpstart your video creation. These templates enable you to produce high-quality Animated Videos and marketing content efficiently, leveraging various Visual Effects and Transitions to enhance your creative projects.

What customization tools are available in HeyGen for branding my videos?

HeyGen provides robust Online Customization tools, allowing you to tailor every aspect of your Custom Video content. You can integrate your brand's specific colors, fonts, and logos effortlessly, ensuring every video aligns perfectly with your Brand Orientation and enhances Brand Awareness.

Can HeyGen's AI capabilities help create animated and dynamic video content?

Absolutely, HeyGen leverages advanced AI Video Tools to bring your creative vision to life, enabling the easy generation of AI avatars and Text-to-Video from script. You can produce engaging Animated Videos with Dynamic Scenes, transforming simple ideas into professional video content that captures attention.

