Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.
Imagine a 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators seeking innovative voice solutions, demonstrating the power of an "AI video editor". This video should adopt a clean, minimalist visual style with clear screen recordings and subtle animations, enhanced by a crisp, natural "AI voices" narration. Highlight HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability, illustrating how creators can quickly convert text into lifelike speech for engaging tutorials or explainers.
Produce an engaging 60-second marketing video for marketing teams focused on reaching a broader, more accessible audience, transforming "text to video" with unparalleled ease. The video's aesthetic should be professional and informative, utilizing dynamic text animations and impactful visuals, underscored by an inspiring, yet calm musical score. Emphasize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, showcasing how effortlessly users can add accurate, stylish captions to ensure their message resonates with every viewer.
Craft a vibrant 20-second social media ad targeted at digital marketers who need to generate captivating content rapidly, focusing on the seamless integration of "AI avatars". Visually, the video should be fast-paced, colorful, and highly engaging, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting within various scenes, set to a modern, trending background track. Demonstrate HeyGen's Media library/stock support, illustrating how users can effortlessly combine professional stock assets with their chosen avatars to create stunning visual narratives instantly.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
Create High-Performing Brand Ads.
Quickly produce impactful brand news videos and advertisements using HeyGen's AI video editor to capture attention and drive results efficiently.
Boost Social Media Engagement.
Effortlessly create captivating short-form brand news clips and social media videos, leveraging text to video and AI voices for wider audience reach.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help create engaging marketing videos?
HeyGen empowers you to produce captivating marketing videos effortlessly through a diverse range of video templates. You can easily customize these with brand customization options, integrate animations, and utilize an intro maker to create a professional look.
Does HeyGen support text to video conversion?
Yes, HeyGen excels at converting text to video, transforming your scripts into dynamic content instantly. Choose from a variety of realistic AI voices to narrate your message perfectly.
What creative assets are available in HeyGen's AI video editor?
HeyGen's AI video editor provides an extensive media library with stock assets, background music, and options for subtitles and lower-thirds to enhance your content. This makes video creation comprehensive and visually appealing.
Can HeyGen be used as a brand news video maker?
Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal brand news video maker, allowing you to generate professional announcements quickly. Leverage AI avatars and robust brand customization features to maintain consistent brand identity across all your news updates.