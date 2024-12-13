Brand News Video Maker: Instant, Professional Updates

Transform your ideas into impactful brand news videos instantly, leveraging advanced text-to-video from script technology.

Create a compelling 45-second video spotlighting a new product launch, designed for small business owners eager to leverage a "brand news video maker" without extensive production. The visual style should be sleek, featuring modern motion graphics and vibrant color palettes, complemented by an upbeat, professional soundtrack. Showcase how easily users can adapt "video templates" to fit their brand identity using HeyGen's Templates & scenes feature, making complex video creation accessible and impactful.

Example Prompt 1
Imagine a 30-second instructional video aimed at content creators seeking innovative voice solutions, demonstrating the power of an "AI video editor". This video should adopt a clean, minimalist visual style with clear screen recordings and subtle animations, enhanced by a crisp, natural "AI voices" narration. Highlight HeyGen's Voiceover generation capability, illustrating how creators can quickly convert text into lifelike speech for engaging tutorials or explainers.
Example Prompt 2
Produce an engaging 60-second marketing video for marketing teams focused on reaching a broader, more accessible audience, transforming "text to video" with unparalleled ease. The video's aesthetic should be professional and informative, utilizing dynamic text animations and impactful visuals, underscored by an inspiring, yet calm musical score. Emphasize HeyGen's Subtitles/captions feature, showcasing how effortlessly users can add accurate, stylish captions to ensure their message resonates with every viewer.
Example Prompt 3
Craft a vibrant 20-second social media ad targeted at digital marketers who need to generate captivating content rapidly, focusing on the seamless integration of "AI avatars". Visually, the video should be fast-paced, colorful, and highly engaging, featuring diverse AI avatars interacting within various scenes, set to a modern, trending background track. Demonstrate HeyGen's Media library/stock support, illustrating how users can effortlessly combine professional stock assets with their chosen avatars to create stunning visual narratives instantly.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Brand News Video Maker Works

Effortlessly craft captivating brand news videos using AI, from initial script to polished visuals, engaging your audience with professional content.

1
Step 1
Create Your Script
Begin by writing or pasting your brand news story. HeyGen's powerful AI uses Text-to-video from script to instantly transform your text into a dynamic visual narrative.
2
Step 2
Choose Visual Assets
Enhance your story by selecting from our extensive library of Templates & scenes and stock assets. Easily find the perfect visuals to complement your breaking brand updates.
3
Step 3
Customize with Branding
Integrate your company's identity seamlessly. Apply your logo, brand colors, and utilize HeyGen's Branding controls to ensure every video reflects your unique style.
4
Step 4
Generate Voice & Export
Add professional narration by selecting from diverse AI voices. Once perfected, easily export your brand news video in various aspect ratios for seamless sharing across platforms.

Use Cases

Bring any photo to life with hyper-realistic voice and movement using Avatar IV.

Highlight Customer Success

Transform customer testimonials into dynamic brand news videos, building trust and credibility with authentic, AI-generated content and video templates.

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen help create engaging marketing videos?

HeyGen empowers you to produce captivating marketing videos effortlessly through a diverse range of video templates. You can easily customize these with brand customization options, integrate animations, and utilize an intro maker to create a professional look.

Does HeyGen support text to video conversion?

Yes, HeyGen excels at converting text to video, transforming your scripts into dynamic content instantly. Choose from a variety of realistic AI voices to narrate your message perfectly.

What creative assets are available in HeyGen's AI video editor?

HeyGen's AI video editor provides an extensive media library with stock assets, background music, and options for subtitles and lower-thirds to enhance your content. This makes video creation comprehensive and visually appealing.

Can HeyGen be used as a brand news video maker?

Absolutely, HeyGen is an ideal brand news video maker, allowing you to generate professional announcements quickly. Leverage AI avatars and robust brand customization features to maintain consistent brand identity across all your news updates.

