Craft stunning, on-brand marketing videos for any platform using AI-powered tools and advanced branding controls for consistent messaging.

Create a compelling 30-second promotional video targeting small business owners and digital marketers looking to quickly launch engaging content on social media platforms. The visual style should be dynamic and upbeat with a modern aesthetic, complemented by a clear and energetic voiceover. This video will demonstrate how easily users can leverage HeyGen's "Templates & scenes" feature to produce high-impact promo videos, effortlessly resizing them for various platforms using "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports".

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Example Prompt 1
Develop an informative 45-second marketing video designed for marketing agencies and content creators seeking innovative ways to scale their video production. Employ a professional and clean visual style with an engaging, authoritative voice to convey credibility. The video should highlight HeyGen's ability as an "AI video maker", showcasing how users can transform "Text-to-video from script" using diverse "AI avatars" to create compelling marketing videos without complex traditional editing.
Example Prompt 2
Produce a friendly and illustrative 60-second explainer video aimed at educators, internal communicators, and product managers who need to create video content quickly. The audio should have a warm and approachable tone, with visuals that clearly demonstrate processes. This video will illustrate the power of HeyGen for "create video" initiatives, emphasizing how simple "Voiceover generation" combined with automatic "Subtitles/captions" and rich "Media library/stock support" can result in polished and accessible "video marketing" materials.
Example Prompt 3
Imagine a polished 30-second brand marketing video tailored for corporate marketing teams and brand managers, emphasizing consistency and efficiency. The visual style must be sleek and align with corporate branding guidelines, featuring a professional voice that instills confidence. This prompt focuses on leveraging HeyGen as a versatile "brand marketing video maker", demonstrating how its "Templates & scenes" maintain brand control while "Voiceover generation" ensures consistent messaging across all "marketing videos", seamlessly adaptable with "Aspect-ratio resizing & exports" for any platform.
Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

How Brand Marketing Video Makers Work

Effortlessly create professional brand marketing videos using AI-powered tools and intuitive editing features, turning your message into engaging visual content for any platform.

1
Step 1
Select a Template
Begin your video project by choosing from a diverse library of professional templates tailored to various marketing needs and styles.
2
Step 2
Customize Your Content
Utilize the drag-and-drop editor to seamlessly integrate your media, text, and scenes, crafting every element to align with your brand message.
3
Step 3
Apply Brand Identity
Incorporate your unique brand elements, such as logos, colors, and fonts, using dedicated branding controls to ensure visual consistency and strengthen recognition.
4
Step 4
Export Your Video
Finalize your creation and leverage aspect-ratio resizing to export your video in the perfect format, ready for immediate sharing across all your desired platforms.

Showcase Customer Success Stories

Build trust and credibility by transforming customer testimonials into compelling and authentic marketing videos with AI.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why should businesses choose HeyGen for their marketing video needs?

HeyGen is an advanced AI video maker and online video creation platform designed to streamline the production of professional marketing videos. It empowers businesses to create high-quality, on-brand videos efficiently, enhancing their overall video marketing strategy across various platforms.

What AI-powered features does HeyGen utilize to create engaging videos?

HeyGen leverages cutting-edge AI-powered tools, including realistic AI avatars and text-to-video from script capabilities, to transform ideas into dynamic content. This technology makes creating compelling and professional videos accessible and remarkably efficient for any organization.

How does HeyGen help maintain brand consistency across social media videos?

HeyGen provides robust brand controls, allowing users to incorporate their specific logos, colors, and visual elements into every video, ensuring consistent brand identity. This capability is essential for creating cohesive marketing videos across popular social media platforms like YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram, reinforcing your brand's presence.

What types of videos can users create efficiently with HeyGen?

HeyGen's intuitive drag-and-drop editor, extensive templates, and comprehensive stock media library enable the efficient creation of a wide range of video content. Users can produce professional promo videos, engaging demo videos, insightful explainer videos, and more, catering to diverse video marketing goals.

