Brand Intro Video Maker: Craft Engaging Intros in Minutes
Customize your brand intro videos with precision using powerful branding controls to add your logo and unique colors.
Creative Engine
No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work
Prompt-Native Video Creation
Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.
End-to-End Video Generation
Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.
Built with Structure and Intent
Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.
Use Cases
HeyGen transforms the creation of professional brand intro videos, making it easy for businesses to produce engaging intro videos. Leverage our online video maker with customizable templates to quickly create captivating brand introductions and YouTube intros, all without needing complex software.
Engaging Social Media Videos.
Quickly create engaging social media videos and clips, perfect for consistent brand presence and captivating your audience.
High-Performing Ad Creation.
Produce high-performing video ads and promos with strong brand intros to effectively capture audience attention and drive conversions.
Frequently Asked Questions
How can HeyGen help me create engaging intro videos?
HeyGen simplifies the process of creating professional and engaging intro videos with its intuitive Video Maker. You can use ready-made templates, powerful text-to-video features, and AI avatars to quickly produce captivating content that grabs attention.
Can I customize my brand intro video with HeyGen?
Absolutely. HeyGen provides robust customization options to ensure your brand intro video perfectly aligns with your identity. Easily add your logo, choose brand colors, and personalize elements within our diverse templates to create a unique brand presence.
What makes HeyGen an ideal YouTube Intro Maker?
HeyGen is an excellent YouTube Intro Maker because it offers a user-friendly online editor and a variety of templates designed for dynamic intros. You can effortlessly create custom intro videos, including high-quality YouTube intros, ensuring your channel stands out.
Does HeyGen require special software to make intro videos?
No, HeyGen is a browser-based online editor, meaning you don't need to download or install any special software to make intro videos. You can access all powerful Video Maker features directly from your web browser, making it super convenient.