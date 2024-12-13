Brand Guidelines Video Maker: Create On-Brand Videos Easily

Ensure perfect brand consistency across all your videos with intuitive branding controls including logo and colors.

Produce a 30-second instructional video designed for marketing managers and brand teams, demonstrating how to maintain seamless brand consistency across all video content. The visual style should be clean and professional with a modern corporate soundtrack, highlighting the ease of creating impactful videos using HeyGen's extensive templates & scenes.

Don't like the result?
Try one of these prompts.

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt 1
Develop a 45-second dynamic explainer video targeting small business owners and entrepreneurs, showcasing how they can achieve professional videos without a large budget. The visual and audio style should be inspiring and friendly, utilizing clear narration and custom AI avatars to personalize the message, emphasizing the platform's robust customization options.
Prompt 2
Craft a 60-second fast-paced marketing video aimed at social media managers and content creators, illustrating how to rapidly produce engaging content by leveraging existing brand assets. With a vibrant visual style and energetic background music, this video should feature quick transitions and showcase the benefits of using HeyGen's media library/stock support and automatic subtitles/captions.
Prompt 3
Create a 20-second concise corporate video suitable for HR departments and internal communications teams, focusing on disseminating vital information while adhering strictly to brand kit guidelines. The visual style should be informative and authoritative, accompanied by calm orchestral music, demonstrating how aspect-ratio resizing & exports can tailor content for various internal platforms.
step previewstep preview
Copy the prompt
step previewstep preview
Paste into the Creation box
step previewstep preview
Watch your video come to life
background image of a robotic facebackground image of a robotic face

Creative Engine

No Crew. No Cuts. Just Your AI Video Agent at Work

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video.

Prompt-Native Video Creation

Agent is the first creative engine built to transform a single prompt into a complete video. You describe the idea. Agent returns a fully constructed, publish-ready asset. There is no need to write scripts, manage assets, or piece together content manually.

End-to-End Video Generation

Agent handles the full video creation process. It writes a clear and compelling script based on your idea, selects images that match the tone and message, adds natural and emotion-aware voiceover, applies edits and transitions for polished pacing, and finalizes subtitles, timing, and rhythm for clarity and performance.

Built with Structure and Intent

Unlike traditional workflows that rely on timelines and manual assembly, Agent constructs videos from the ground up. Each output is intentionally designed to match your goal. From messaging and rhythm to scene flow and audience fit. The result is a coherent and purpose-driven video.

Reviews

How the Brand Guidelines Video Maker Works

Effortlessly create professional videos that align perfectly with your brand's visual identity, ensuring consistency across all your communications.

1
Step 1
Select a Foundation
Choose from a wide array of professional templates & scenes to kickstart your project. This ensures a consistent starting point for your video creation, saving you time.
2
Step 2
Upload Your Brand Assets
Easily upload your brand assets like logos and fonts, and utilize our Branding controls to apply your exact color palette. This maintains visual consistency across all your video content.
3
Step 3
Create Your Message
Create compelling narratives and customize your message with various options. Utilize our Text-to-video from script feature to bring your story to life effortlessly.
4
Step 4
Export Professional Videos
Export your polished, professional videos in various formats and resolutions. Utilize Aspect-ratio resizing & exports to ensure your content looks perfect on any platform.

Use Cases

HeyGen is an easy brand guidelines video maker, empowering you to create professional videos. Ensure strong brand consistency across all your content effortlessly.

Produce consistent corporate and training videos

.

Craft compelling corporate communications and training videos that consistently reflect your brand's professional image.

background image

Frequently Asked Questions

How can HeyGen ensure brand consistency in my professional videos?

HeyGen offers robust branding controls, allowing you to upload your brand kit, including logos and specific color palettes, to maintain strong brand consistency across all your marketing and corporate videos. This ensures every video aligns perfectly with your established brand guidelines.

What makes HeyGen an easy online video maker for creating engaging content?

HeyGen simplifies the process of creating engaging videos with its intuitive interface and extensive library of customizable templates. You can easily generate professional videos using AI avatars and text-to-video capabilities, making video creation accessible for everyone.

Can I customize the videos created with HeyGen to fit specific needs?

Absolutely. HeyGen provides comprehensive customization options, from integrating your brand assets and choosing from various templates to editing scene layouts and adding subtitles. You can tailor every aspect to create professional videos that perfectly match your specific requirements and vision.

For what types of videos is HeyGen's video maker best suited?

HeyGen's powerful video maker is ideal for producing a wide range of professional videos, including marketing videos, corporate communications, and training content. With AI avatars and text-to-video features, you can efficiently create high-quality videos for any business need.

logo
Pricing
Pricing PlansAPI Pricing
HeyGen for Enterprise
EnterpriseContact Sales
Products
Video AvatarsTalking Photo AIGenerative AvatarsStock AvatarsAvatar LooksAPIVideo TranslatorLocalizationInteractive AvatarAI Video GeneratorAI Avatar GeneratorAI Voice CloningAI Podcast GeneratorText to VideoImage to VideoAudio to VideoLip Sync AIAI ToolsAI Dubbing
Industry
AgenciesE-Learning
Resources
BlogCustomer StoriesAffiliate ProgramWebinarsHelp CenterCommunityHow To GuidesAPI DocsFAQAI Glossary
Teams
MarketingLearning & DevelopmentLocalizationSales Outreach
Company
About UsCareersAlternativesAI ResearchSecurity PortalTrust & SafetyPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceModeration PolicyGDPR Compliance
@Copyright HeyGen12130 Millennium Drive Suite 300, Los Angeles, CA 90094
Content Authentication LogoC2PA Certification Logo